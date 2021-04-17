Wayne and Holmes plan events for 2021 after COVID cancellations

Scheduled events tumbled like dominoes last year when one after another was called off due to the pandemic.

Working with health departments, site owners and event planners are excited to come together with their communities this spring and summer and celebrate the return of events.

It’s really nice to be able to come up with cool attractions and have the confidence to do them, said Shannon Waller, Managing Director of Main Street Wooster. It was frustrating last year. We have planned for the best and we have prepared for the worst and the worst.

Churches, schools, recreation services, art centers and other community organizations began canceling events in mid-March, days before Gov. Mike DeWine issued a stay-at-home order. the House. Some groups have postponed events until later in the summer hoping the virus would go away by then; later they canceled.

Early events see a good turnout

Relaxed restrictions and an increase in vaccinations offer the possibility of hosting events that had to be put aside last year. Harvest Ridge in Millersburg has already seen good attendance at events so far in 2021.

It’s a good feeling to bring the community back, said Pat Martin, the Harvest Ridge office manager. Hope people are ready to go out. It might be a slow process to come back. The few events we had, it was a good turnout. I hope it will continue like this.

The Holmes County site had a busy spring and summer schedule before it was completely shut down last year. Martin said things had started to improve again and many events were returning with a new taxidermy exhibit and new livestock exhibits.

A number of things are in full swing, she said.

Wayne County is planning a full fair

After opening in September 2019, the Wayne County Fairgrounds Event Center will be used to its full potential this year, hosting a multitude of events. At least 95% of events planned for last year will return this season, along with a few new attractions, according to Matt Martin, director of the Wayne County Fair.

Were excited, Martin said. Were really in the process of developing what it was used for.

The multi-purpose building has already hosted several sporting events, a vendor fair for beekeepers and the Ohio Gun Show this year. The event center will also host the National and National Dexter Cattle Exhibitions in May and June.

Martin said he believes vendors at the upcoming Wayne County Home and Garden Show, sponsored by the Wooster Area Chamber of Commerce, will appreciate the temperature-controlled building, which should eliminate some weather issues. years gone by.

The weather will have no effect on indoor sellers, ”said Martin. It always seems like this event has a good day and a bad day time. Climate control eliminates some of it. “

The Wayne County Fair Board of Directors is moving full steam ahead with planning for the 2021 Wayne County Fair. limited to the Junior Fair only and a dozen food trucks. The plan is to bring back all the entertainment, attractions, and vendors that the community missed out on last year.

We may have restrictions in the grandstand area with regard to the number of seats. But the fair, we hope all restrictions will be lifted, Martin said. It’s easier to plan and scale down than having to react to everything and plan at the last minute. Plan well accordingly and adjust if necessary. Were good at it now.

Wooster and Orrville hope to bring back family events

The Main Street Wooster team stepped into their new position at the end of 2019 with big plans for the 2020 season. With almost everything canceled last year, the ideas of project coordinator John Benko-Scruggs have piled up.

The upside, for this year, is that we can put our own imprint on events, “said Benko-Scruggs.” Well see what the community is open to and was ready to go, do some fun things, and make the city center a destination.

Traditional favorites like Cruises and Taste of Downtown will return, with the latter taking a slightly different approach that incorporates the designated outdoor refreshment zone instituted in 2020.

Kids Day will take a hybrid approach to avoid a high density of people in a confined space. Between May 31 and June 12, kids will explore downtown Wooster through a history walk. In each part of the story, children will have a passport stamped and then return it on June 12 to pick up a fun kit like the ones handed out last year.

Main Street will also feature a new monthly series called Second Saturdays, similar to the First Friday events held in nearby towns like Wadsworth and Canton. Events will include a variety of entertainment acts and will likely take place after the downtown farmer’s market.

We wanted to do it on another day so that we could attract visitors from out of town who are involved in their own communities, Waller said.

The crackle of the bat and the thunder of fireworks are expected to ring out in Orrville this summer. The Orrville Firefighters Association plans to bring back all of its traditional events, including fastpitch softball tournaments, carnival, parade and fireworks.

We are extremely happy to be back at our event as we know what it brings economically to the region with hotels, restaurants, shops and more, Orrville Fire Chief Chris Bishop said in a statement. email. We are moving at full speed to have all the events, but we want to reiterate to everyone that things could change which we cannot control.

The provisional schedule begins with the Five Alarm Fastpitch Classic 12U tournament from June 25-27. A record 43 teams have registered to participate. The Fire in the Sky Softball 14U tournament runs July 2-4 and features 95 teams from the Midwest and East Coast.

The parade will begin on June 30, the very day the carnival opens. Fireworks will be unleashed 20 minutes after the end of the Fire in the Sky Championship game on July 4.

