Entertainment
Parth Samthaan set to make Bollywood debut in Alia Bhatt actor: ‘I’m going to shoot for this this year’
- Parth Samthaan has confirmed he is heading to Bollywood. The actor is set to make his Bollywood debut with a film directed by Alia Bhatt.
PUBLISHED APR 17, 2021 5:32 p.m. IST
After ruling the small screen, Parth Samthaan watches the big screen. The actor, who will soon appear in Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, has confirmed he will be making his Bollywood debut.
In a recent interview, he confirmed he would be making his debut in a film directed by Alia Bhatt. Although he has kept details of his debut under wraps, he revealed that filming will start this year.
“It’s true and I’m going to shoot for him this very year. And really, really excited for that and crossing my fingers. The movie is in pre-production right now. You know how it feels for a stranger to come in and everything should Whether it’s the director, the music director, everything should be nice. You have this great opportunity and you really don’t want to miss it, so I want to give my hundred percent and I want to make sure everything is running smoothly ” , he said, speaking to SpotboyE.
“I hope for the best. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, everything is pushed. So things are a bit delayed here too,” he added.
Parth, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of its upcoming digital show Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, under the ALTBalaji banner. The actor plays the role of the gangster Nawab ready to take over the world. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Parth revealed that as part of his role, he started smoking. However, as the show was taking too long to finish, it had become difficult for her to break the habit. He revealed that his friends helped him quit the habit.
