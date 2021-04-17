ArcLight Hollywood’s Cinerama Dome doesn’t need to be reinvented

Before moving within walking distance of ArcLight Hollywood and its Cinerama Dome, I wasn’t sure where I went to see a movie.

All I needed was a big screen, popcorn, and a can of Milk Duds (which I only eat at the movies, although they stick to my teeth because they take so long to chew that if I hand them out slowly I can get them ready until the lights come back on).

ArcLight Hollywood raised the bar for me. It spoiled me for anywhere else.

I join with the private legions of the recent announcement from the owner of Pacific Theaters and ArcLight Cinemas that after a lengthy pandemic hiatus he will not reopen any of his locations. Not its mall theaters. None of the ArcLights. Not even Hollywood’s flagship product.

Let me tell you about the movie buff that was created at ArcLight Hollywood and why its loss would be particularly painful for Hollywood, the neighborhood, my neighborhood, if we were to really lose it, although I hope and hope that we won’t.

A movie buff browses the stacks of movie choices at ArcLight Hollywood in April 2011. The theater represents the living and breathing film industry, merging Hollywood the real with Hollywood the ideal. (Stefano Paltera / For The Times)

I hope that some of the many deep-pocketed films that have long frequented and loved the place will find a way with the help and encouragement of the city to step in to save it and keep its special features intact. I believe all the effort and expense to bring the theater back to life as it was was worth it, and here’s why.

In ordinary times, when there is no pandemic, millions of people come every year from all over the world in search of the Hollywood of their imagination. But for moviegoers who expect to find Hollywood within the physical confines of the neighborhood, the reality is often below expectations, as many tourists can attest.

Sure, there’s a lot of movie history tucked away in the stripes of kitschy souvenir shops and places that sell cheap costumes, cheap food, wigs and boots, and shiny bangs, but a great deal. part of the neighborhoods connection with the movies is well hidden, lacking good signage or any signage at all.

Unless they show up on the day of the Oscars or when an actor gets a star, the places people tend to know to feel static those hand and shoe prints stuck forever in the cement, those names on the pink terrazzo that holds so many tourists. eyes not on their environment but glued to the often very dirty sidewalks.

ArcLight Hollywood, on the other hand, represented the living and breathing film industry. He accomplished the rare feat of merging Hollywood the real with Hollywood the ideal.

With his costume and prop displays in the lobby and Q&A with actors and directors, he showcased one of our city’s major industries in a way that made it shine so brightly that people from all over our area who are not interested in the tourist traps in my neighborhood have traveled. long distances just to get there. I can’t begin to count the number of times I’ve bumped into people I knew there who had made the trip from as far away as Long Beach, La Canada, Baldwin Hills.

On a Hollywood Boulevard emptied of tourists in December during the pandemic, a man walks past the closed courtyard of the TCL Chinese Theater, walking over a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

It’s worth noting because the pandemic has exposed our vulnerabilities, including how Hollywood’s heart is so geared towards tourists and how quickly it becomes a dark ghost town when those tourists disappear.

There will be other crises in the future that will miss them again. For our own stability and resilience, we need a lot more Hollywood that makes locals want to spend time and money there, which attracts neighborhood and city residents. The ArcLight Hollywood is the ultimate example. People would come there to watch a movie, then stick around for a while, browsing vinyl at Amoeba Records, which was once next door, and eating at nearby restaurants that probably would never have dared to open without the success. multiplexes.

Music lovers are looking around at the recently reopened Amoeba Records hip-hop section. People who would see a movie at ArcLight Hollywood would then stick around and browse through the vinyls, videos and CDs at Amoeba. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Amoeba Records, another big Hollywood draw, sold its first Hollywood home for a lot of money, but it hasn’t given up on the neighborhood. It recently reopened with a smaller footprint in a five-minute walk northeast.

But back to the ArcLight, which I’ve always seen as a modern take on the original movie palaces. It lacked ornamentation. Its aesthetic was clean and understated. But it had the spice, more than anything thanks to the magnificent concrete dome, designed in 1963 by Welton Becket and Associates (which gave the neighborhood another of its treasures, the Capitol Records building). So many people love its large, curved screen. Personally, I like the dome the most from the outside.

The Cinerama Dome mound is the first thing you see as you approach the theater complex from any direction. (Nita Lelyveld / Los Angeles Times)

It’s the first thing you see when you approach the theater complex from any direction, and it never fails to grab attention. I’ve been photographing it for years because it has so many looks, depending on the angle and time of day. Sometimes it’s a half a golf ball. Sometimes it’s a lunar landing, the moon sets over Sunset Boulevard.

So start by admiring this dome and if you’re arriving from Sunset Boulevard, its playful red-white and blue Googie-style circus-like marquee.

The Cinerama Dome, designed in 1963 by Welton Becket and Associates, never fails to attract attention. (Nita Lelyveld / Los Angeles Times)

Before the ArcLight comes to a stop, you walk into the courtyard and meet people who meet, mingle, chat, and linger. Then you enter the huge, bright lobby with the large round clock above the constantly updated stacks of LEDs from the various cinemas and start times on a sexy, curved sign reminiscent of the arrival and departure signs of major stations and airports. Just looking at him made the anticipation grow. You were going somewhere. You were about to have an adventure. And often you begin this adventure by climbing the long, wide staircase to the second level, a great place to make a majestic entrance.

And then the 15 theaters themselves, which, large and small, were at the cutting edge of technology. In a district whose name is synonymous with cinema around the world, the cinema complex has celebrated the art form by providing the optimal movie viewing experience, not only with deep and comfortable stadium seats that you can choose and reserve at advance and high end. line equipment to make every movie sound and look its best, but with the code of conduct clearly expressed in the heartfelt and enthusiastic speeches given by its ushers before the trailers (only trailers, no other commercials) start to roll.

No late march. No chatter. No disturbance to the cell phone, whether ringing or texting.

The public who came to ArcLight Hollywood respected the etiquette. They often sat during the closing credits, applauding people they knew. That’s because many viewers included people who were personally involved in filmmaking, which also made it a great place to spot celebrities live (more exciting than the wax ones on the boulevard).

When I show my Hollywood to out of town guests, I take them to Musso & Frank, on the trail behind the Hollywood sign, at my dear Hollywood Farmers Market. I used to take them to the movies too, to the ArcLight, because odds are they would consider seeing a movie there as a highlight of their Hollywood tour.

ArcLight Hollywood has shown blockbuster action flicks and small indie films, which thrilled a diverse crowd. This is something else that I think is worth mentioning.

I want him to keep showing movies, but not a certain brand of movies. I don’t want a studio to take it over just to showcase their own product. Love that the 1926 El Capitan Theater on Hollywood Boulevard survives in all its glory thanks to the stewardship of its owner, the Walt Disney Co., but I don’t go there often because I don’t want to often go see a Disney movie. I am worried about how ownership of Netflix over time will change the viewing rate at the Egyptian theater.

The ArcLight Hollywood, a design compromise forged the last time the Cinerama Dome was threatened in 1998, is a rare case of a well-done Hollywood remake.

It does not need to be upgraded. There’s no need to offer moviegoers canapes or steak dinners to eat while watching.

It just has to remain a perfect showcase for films at the part of the world most associated with them.

Here is my call to anyone who could come and woo my favorite movie theater: Rescue but don’t reinvent.