7 Bollywood celebrities whose careers were ruined because they pissed off someone fat

Bollywood is buzzing with controversy and sometimes in this nasty business careers are destroyed because someone said the wrong thing. One of the last being Kartik Aaryan abandoned from Dostana 2 because of his tiff with Karan Johar. Here are some other controversies from the past that this incident reminded us of:

1. Vivek Oberoi

In 2003, Vivek Oberoi accused Salman Khan of harassing him because Vivek was dating his ex-girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai. He called a press conference and said Salman Khan threatened him and called him 41 times, which didn’t suit Salman. After that, we hardly ever saw Vivek on shows and movies, and it’s safe to say his career ended prematurely. Vivek himself admitted, many years later, that what he had done was immature and should not have happened.

2. Arijit Singh

It started during the Star Guild Awards in 2014 where Arjit had dozed off in his seat during the awards ceremony, due to a busy schedule. He was shaken and called to the scene where Salman pulled him to sleep, to which Arjit responded by saying: Aaj logoon ne sula diya. He immediately apologized but the damage was already done. Because, it seems, the Meet Brothers dropped a song recorded with Arijit for Stroke and even Pritam didn’t use his voice for Bajrangi bhaijaan. And then when her recorded song was dropped Sultan, Arjit decided to issue a public apology with a Facebook post.

But that was in 2017, since then not much has changed in his equation with Salman Khan. Thankfully, Arjit’s career has picked up and he hasn’t gone away, as we love his touching voice.

3.Tanushree Dutta

The actor accused Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya of behaving badly with her while filming a song on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. In a press conference, Tanushree said, “Ganesh Acharya is primarily responsible for wasting my career, my livelihood and my life.” In 2018, she filed a complaint against Nana, Ganesh Acharya – choreographer of the song, Samee Siddiqui – the producer of the film and Rakesh Sarang, director for allegedly assaulting her on the set of the film.

4. Sushant Singh Rajput

After the actor’s sad demise, many people close to him and other actors spoke about how Salman Khan and Karan Johar tried to ruin the acting careers. Karan Johar and Salman Khan conspired together not to let him work in movies. Karan Johar signed Sushant and Jacqueline for a movie Drive but in the middle of this movie, Jacqueline got an offer to work Race 3. Karan did not let Sushant sign more films and allowed Jacqueline to work in the film Salmans, which delayed her filming, “said Sunil Shukla, partner of the Sushants’ gymnasium. He also alleged that Shah Rukh Khan had insulted the actor at the IIFA in Macau.

5. Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap apparently lost movies in the industry due to his tiff with Salman while filming Tere Naam. A Neha Dhupia talk show he said there were a lot of changes in the project and the script was even changed several times. Later new producers arrived and I learned that now Salman Khan is the new hero of the film. The producers asked me to make this film. The hero of the film belongs to Mathura, Agra and I are from UP, so I couldn’t find Salman suitable for this role. Despite this, I tried to make the role worthy of Salman and asked him to grow hair on his chest.

I said the whole suggestion to Salman and asked the actor to grow hair on his chest. When I told him that, he was just looking at me and didn’t say a word to me. The next day I got a call from the producer and he came to meet me at. The producer throws me a glass bottle and says:Saale Tu Salman Ko Baal Ugane Ko Bolega. Phew, that sounds intense.

6. Abhinav Kashyap

Anurag Kashyaps’ brother Abhinav Kashyap called on Salman Khan and his family for sabotaging his career. This director of Dabangg shared a post on Facebook and wrote that the reason he stopped doing Dabangg 2 It was because Arbaaz, in collusion with Sohail, was trying to take control of his career and intimidate him.

“Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films I was signed up with by personally calling their leader Mr. Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a movie with me. I had to return it. signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak films and moved to Viacom Pictures. They did the same, “he writes. He also added that he was on gas, which led to his divorce and sabotaged his family Anurag declined to comment on the situation.

7.Akashdeep Saigal

This actor, famous for his role of Ansh in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi also had a huge tiff with Salman Khan when he was a contender on Bigg Boss 5. Akashdeep then accused Salman of hitting him and causing emotional injury to him. In 2016, he said Salman hired a PR fleet to destroy her career and that’s why she never took off. However, in a recent interview, he addressed Salman again, saying he had moved on: “But I don’t know if he did. to destroy a career. I’m not mean-spirited. I don’t take 10 people with me. with me to make myself look more powerful. “

Which one surprised you the most?