Entertainment
Prince Philips funeral: Queen sits alone in chapel, to set an example (live updates)
WINDSOR, England Queen Elizabeth II sits alone in the choir of St. George’s Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who had been by her side for 73 years.
By following strict rules of social distancing during the pandemic, the Queen has set an example even in grief, sitting apart from family members arrayed around the church. Only 30 mourners are allowed to attend the service in St. George on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the Queen has protected COVID-19.
Other members of the royal family who are in family bubbles are seated together.
The service began with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby entering the chapel in front of the casket, followed by the children of Philips and three of his eight grandchildren, as a four-member choir sang I am the resurrection and the life.
***
WINDSOR, England People across Great Britain observed a minute’s silence in honor of the late Prince Philip just before his royal funeral began in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Military bands performed and Queen Elizabeth II joined in a procession on Saturday at Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral where her husband was seen as a man of courage, courage and faith. The service saluted both his service in the Royal Navy and his support for the British monarch for three quarters of a century.
Philip, who died on April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage, was buried in the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle after a funeral service steeped in military and royal tradition, but also clean and steeped in his own personality.
Coronavirus restrictions mean that instead of the 800 mourners included in long-standing plans for her funeral, there will only be 30 inside the Castles’ Chapel of St. George, including the Queen widow, four children and eight grandchildren.
His casket emerged from the state entrance to Windsor Castle as participants in the ceremonial procession for his funeral took place. It was loaded onto a specially adapted Land Rover, designed by Philip himself, for the eight-minute ride to St. George’s Chapel. Senior military commanders lined up in front of the vehicle, followed by members of the royal family.
The Queen was riding in a Bentley state at the back of the procession. The entire procession and funeral took place out of public view within the grounds of the Castle, a 950-year-old royal residence 20 miles (30 kilometers) west of London. It will be broadcast live on television.
***
WINDSOR, England Queen Elizabeth II has left the Kings Entrance of Windsor Castle as members of the Royal Family prepare for the procession leading up to Prince Philip’s funeral.
The Queen, accompanied by a maid of honor, wore a mask as she took a seat in the Bentley which will take her to St George’s Chapel for the funeral of her 73-year-old husband.
Elizabeth has always sought to set an example for the nation during her long reign, and face coverings are required in England under rules designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The rules also mean that only 30 family members and close friends will be allowed to attend the funeral.
***
Princes William and Harry did not line up side by side on Saturday as they took their places in the procession that will follow Prince Philips’ coffin to church for his funeral.
William and Harry’s cousin Peter Phillips stood between the princes as they prepared to escort the coffin to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
The arrangement downplayed the chances of awkward moments between the brothers, who have faced tensions in their relationship since Harry’s decision to step down from royal duties last year.
William, 38, is the second to the throne. Harry, 36, and his wife, Meghan, last month gave an interview to American TV host Oprah Winfrey in which they said royal staff were callous to Meghan and an unidentified family member royale had made racist comments.
Philip was deeply involved in the planning of the funeral and some of its aspects reflect his personality, including his love for the rugged Land Rover. Philip drove several versions of the four-wheel drive vehicle for decades until he was forced to surrender his license at 97 years after an accident. His body will be transported to the chapel on a modified Land Rover Defender he designed himself.
picture credit
