Search | Culture & Leisure

It’s hard not to notice that the days are getting longer. The sun sets a minute later almost every day. The crescent moon smiled until it was full. The first quarter is Monday.
On Thursday, the Lyrid meteor shower reached its peak. It started on Friday and peaks on Thursday. This goes until April 25, according to In-The-Sky.org. It is supposed to produce around 18 meteors per hour. It is rare to see the hourly rate displayed unless you are in ideal viewing conditions, such as a dark place away from light pollution. However, since the moon will be more than half full, the viewing conditions will not be ideal. Since the moon will not be completely full, there is always a chance to see shooting stars.
The constellation Hercules is the radiating point of this meteor shower, which means they should be from this constellation, but meteors can really appear anywhere in the sky. So while we haven’t explored Hercules, now would be a good time to keep looking for Cassiopeia and Perseus. If you remember, we were using the Big Dipper to find them.
Although the Big Dipper is only visible for half an hour after sunset, it takes a bit longer to see Cassiopeia. It is best to wait 45 minutes after sunset. To repeat, face east and look for the Big Dipper, it’s the set of stars that almost looks like a question. Although now it’s a slight incline. We’ll use the top two stars to draw an imaginary line that goes almost at a 45 degree angle to the next brightest star. It should be the North Star or Polaris. Now from Polaris we will go to another 45 degree angle to the top left and we hit Cassiopeia. Perseus is at the top left of Cassiopeia.
Perseus is the focal point of one of the biggest meteor showers of the year, the Perseid. It peaks on August 12. This is the only time I have seen many shooting stars in an hour, but the hourly count for this meteor shower is several hundred! It is calculated between 120 and 160 per hour. Almanac.com has a great analogy for observing meteors. They compare it to fishing. You are choosing the right company and if you are lucky you will catch something!
I had hoped to explore Perseus more before moving on to another constellation, but it doesn’t seem appropriate not to share where Hercules is. Again, use the Big and Little scales well to find it. This time we will use the two outer stars of the Little Dipper to draw an imaginary line at a 45 degree angle. So Polaris is the end of the Little Dipper’s grip. If you go back to the mug, you will find the two outer stars. We will use these stars to draw another imaginary line towards the horizon. These stars are called Kochab and Pherkad. The first set of stars we encounter is the constellation Draco. Then on the other side of Draco is Hercules.
The Astronomical Society of San Mateo will host a conference and virtual star party on Saturday. Please log in at 7:45 pm The Zoom meeting ID is 253 926 2920 and the password is SMCAS. Ethan Nadler will host a talk titled In Search of the Darkest Galaxies: Ultra-Weak Dwarfs as Dark Matter Laboratories. The Virtual Star Party will follow.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts, you would like to share an email to [email protected] with the subject line “Search”.
