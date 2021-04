REVEALED: Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi to be released on Netflix on THIS date: Bollywood News

The first theatrical release of the year was Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and it opened up to a lot of critical acclaim. Released on January 1, 2021, the ensemble film starred Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Konkona Sen Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Vikrant Massey, Vinay Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, Ninad Kamat, Sadiya Siddiqu, Divya Jagdale, Deepika Amin, Brijendra Kala and Rajendradale. . Directed by Seema Pahwa, everything was set to release on the global streaming platform Netflix on March 31. But the slice of life was not successful on the giant OTT on said date. But now it turned out that Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi is set to release on Netflix on April 24, which is next Saturday. Netflix made the announcement today on its app. Interestingly, they publish a list of movies and shows that would air on their platform on 1st and 15e of each month. The list published on April 15 did not contain Ramprasad Ki Tehrvithe mention the reference. Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi was in the news recently after Bollywood Hungama exclusively announced that his team members are upset by a recently released digital film, Paggled. It starred Sanya Malhotra in the lead with Shruti Sharma, Sayani Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, Sheebha Chadha, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Chetan Sharma, Aasif Khan, Sharib Hashmi, Meghna Malik and others. Interestingly, both films were about sudden death in a family and the chaos that resulted. Ramprasad Ki TehrviDirector Seema Pahwa confirmed that the two films were also shot in the same house. What else, Paggled also released on Netflix. However, when interacting with this writer, she said, ours was an original film, just like Paggled. I wouldn’t say they copied our movie. I guess it must be a coincidence. Nonetheless, this controversy intrigued viewers even more on Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and as a result, its digital premiere was eagerly awaited. A source said: Team members were kept in the dark as Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi won’t be released on Netflix on March 31. They felt upset because they deserved to be informed of the change of plans. But now they are happy that their labor of love is seen by many more people across the world once it falls on April 24th. Read also: Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi’s team upset by Pagglait; accuse the perpetrators of plagiarism; Director Seema Pahwa calls it a coincidence Other pages: Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi Box Office Collection, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

