



Felix Silla, a versatile actor best known for his role as hairy cousin Itt on “The Addams Family” television, died Friday after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 84 years old. His 40-plus-year-old friend and former co-star of NBC’s “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century” Gil Gerard broke the news on Twitter. PUBLIC MEMORIAL FOR DMX PLANNED AT THE BARCLAYS CENTER “Felix died just a few hours ago and the only good I can get from his death is that he no longer suffered,” he wrote. “I will miss him terribly, especially the great time we had at our panels. Just him telling me to ‘go’ f ‘myself.'” In a previous tweet, Gerard said Silla was dying of pancreatic cancer. Silla, a longtime Las Vegas resident, weighed just 70 pounds and was less than 4 feet tall, according to FOX 23 Tulsa. He also appeared in “Buck Rogers” as Twiki the robot companion, a hang gliding Ewok in the 1983 “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi”, and the villainous Livak facing George Segal in the 1975 – and sequel to “The Maltese Falcon” – “The Black Bird”. Silla was born January 11, 1937 in Roccacasale, Italy and came to the United States in 1955 when he began touring with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, working as a trapeze artist, tumbler and bareback rider, according to The Hollywood Reporter. SATURDAY EVENING, LIVE COMEDY WRITER ANNE BATTS DEAD AT 74 TMZ reported on Friday that he landed in Hollywood in 1962 as a stuntman, first appearing in “A Ticklish Affair,” an episode of the classic “Bonanza” TV show, and the first pilot of “Star Trek: The Original Series” “. Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter has noted Silla’s work in “Point Blank,” “The Kentucky Fried Movie,” “The Brood,” and “Spaceballs” with Mel Brooks and Rick Moranis. He was known as a regular performer for Sid and Marty Krofft on the wacky “HR Pufnstuf and Lidsville”, Deadline announced Friday. Later in her career, Silla had small roles in the 1968 sci-fi classic “Planet of the Apes”, “Demon Seed” and the 1984 favorite “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”. IMDb.com cited his stunts on “The Towering Inferno”, “The Hindenburg”, “ET the Extra-Terrestrial”, “Poltergeist”, “Howard the Duck” and “Batman Returns”. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Silla moved to Las Vegas in 2003 and played the harmonica with her own original combo, the Hollywood Reporter said. He was also a regular at fan conventions. Silla is survived by his wife of over 55, Sue, and their children, Bonnie and Diana. Their son Michael, 45, passed away in march 2020.







