Diversity in Hollywood is ‘better in some ways but worse in others’, says actor Alfonso Ribeiro





After being questioned for years for its lack of diversity, Hollywood has implemented measures in an attempt to become more inclusive, committing to a more equitable landscape. Yet despite these initiatives, there is still room for significant growth, as people of color remain under-represented. Diversity in Hollywood is better in some ways and worse in others, actor Alfonso Ribeiro, star of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and host of "America's Funniest Home Videos" told Yahoo Finance. years. If you could go back to the '80s and' 90s, there were actually more African American TV shows on network TV, Ribeiro said. Now, there are fewer full African American castings that work today and most of them are on cable networks, not network TV, so we backed off that way. But you also have people like The Rock, Kevin Hart, Will Smith who are at the top of the chain when it comes to making movies and being big, successful stars. But it's not just about diversifying the lead roles in front of the camera. Hollywood's path to a more inclusive community also includes diverse behind-the-scenes representation. We need more directors, we need more writers, we need showrunners, producers, added Riberio. And it's not just about whether they're African Americans, we're talking about Asian Americans and Latin Americans. Get more women in the business. It's about making sure that everyone has the opportunity to share their talents in different ways. (Mike Ansell via Getty Images) According to the most recent UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report, women and people of color remain under-represented in almost all categories. In its film portion, the study found that 91% of studio CEOs are white and 82% are men, while 86% of casting executives are white. For those in front of the camera, people of color made up just 27.6% of the leading roles in top movies. The story continues The part of the study focusing on television also shows a significant need for improvement. Ninety-two percent of C-suite TV executives and 89% of program creators are white. Lack of diversity costs Hollywood $ 10 billion a year A more diverse Hollywood benefits the bottom line. A report from McKinsey earlier this year revealed that the industry loses $ 10 billion a year by ignoring racial inequalities, and that it will continue to leave money on the table if it doesn't fix the problem. The report highlighted the racial complexities and challenges of the industry ecosystem. For example, the study found that black actors are much less likely to land leading roles early in their careers, and that production budgets for films with a black lead role or co-director are on average. 24% lower than those of other films. Just as collective action is needed to advance racial equity in American business, real and lasting change in film and television will require concerted action and the joint engagement of stakeholders from across the world. ecosystem of the industry, the study authors wrote. We have a long way to go, but as long as we keep moving forward, we are making progress, added Ribeiro. Seana Smith kicks off the Yahoo Finance Lives program from 3 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET. Follow her on Twitter @SeanaNSmith







