Hosting “Jeopardy!” was a ‘surreal experience’ for Aaron Rodgers





After contestant Erick Loh correctly answered “Boston Celtics” to the next clue in the same category, Rodgers joked, “Oh, you know that one, huh?” no more laughing. Later on the show, Rodgers showed his dry wit when he responded to a clue about astronaut Scott Kelly that his identical twin brother, Mark, was “once a” Celebrity Jeopardy! “finisher.” The reference was an ironic tribute to the friendship Rodgers formed with Mark, now a senator from Arizona, after the two faced off in “Celebrity Jeopardy!” in 2015, which Rodgers won. Lohr ended Chase’s two-day reign as champion, winning $ 21,000 after successfully landing the “Final Jeopardy!” correct clue, securing another donation of $ 24,000 to NVCF. A new champion: Lohr’s reign would only last one day as project manager Patrick Hume, of Stoneham, Mass., Would take the throne on Wednesday after correctly answering “What is Hamlet?” to the index: At 4042 lines, it’s Shakespeare’s longest play and it’s also the one that has been filmed the most. Hume took home $ 24,401 in prize money, earning an additional $ 27,401 for NVCF. “Something I can really relate to”: During his opening monologue to kick off his penultimate episode, Rodgers expressed his appreciation for the contestants while also referring to his own past success on the show. “Best part of Jeopardy hosting”! “Watch the incredibly smart contestants test themselves against the game and against each other,” Rodgers said. “It takes quick reflexes and the ability to make smart decisions on the fly to be a ‘Jeopardy!’ something that I can really relate to. “ Rodgers joked with Hume at the start of Thursday’s show, as the two recalled how the project manager didn’t get his driver’s license until he was 28. In the end, Hume managed to defend his title of “Jeopardy!” champion over Lindsay Wilcox and Mark Dorosin after successfully responding “Force” to “Final Jeopardy!” index: Modern formulations of Newton’s 2 most famous equations both start with this amount measured in Newtons. Hume was so far ahead of Wilcox and Dorosin that he didn’t bet anything, winning $ 22,100 and bringing in an additional $ 25,100 for the NVCF. “ The Aaron Rodgers of Hand Modeling ”: Rodgers used Friday’s opening monologue to express his gratitude for the venue, while closing his two-week stay with pop culture and wit references. An avid fan of Ben Stiller films, Rodgers released a “Zoolander” reference when new contestant and documentary director Dakota Lupo mentioned he was a second-generation model. “My only experience with this is on the movie, ‘Zoolander’ when one of the characters (JP Prewitt, played by actor David Duchovny) has a showcase around his hand, but I see your hands are free,” Rodgers said in a joke. “I’m offseason right now, so I can be free,” Lupo interjected. “My dad is a magician. He did hand modeling commercials back then in the film industry and I fell in. Some would think I’m ‘the Aaron Rodgers of hand modeling.” “I love it,” Rodgers says, laughing. “Thanks, Dakota, for that.” A hotly contested episode starring Hume, Lupo and marketing professional Danielle Henry descended on the wire, with all three contestants bewildered by the “Final Jeopardy!” index: One of the luminaries who drove in the “Golden Spike” in Utah in 1869 was this man who later founded a university. The three of them misguided Brigham Young, opening the door for Rodgers, a former Cal-Berkeley student, to try and knock out his Pac-12 rival, Stanford. “The answer is Leland Stanford,” said Rodgers, “who was the president of the Central Pacific Railroad that later founded this school in the Bay area that is beaten by Cal all the time.” Hume lost just $ 3,601 on his bet, shooting the win with $ 13,999 to bring his three-day total to $ 60,500. Together, the three contestants won $ 16,999 for NVCF.

