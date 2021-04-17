$ 16 billion in limbo for closed entertainment venues, but they can still line up – Daily Breeze

Billions of dollars are being put online to help entertainment and cultural venues long shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, $ 16 billion is available from two back-up plans, one promulgated last December included $ 15 billion in the Save Our Stages law, and the other $ 1 billion from the US bailout. , signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021.

The Brookings Institute estimates creative industries nationwide lost 2.7 million jobs and more than $ 150 billion in sales of goods and services. Of the 50 states, Brookings’ analysis indicated that California and Los Angeles, in particular, would be hit hardest in terms of absolute losses to industries and creative professions. The study estimates that the state lost 453,332 creative jobs and $ 43.1 billion in related sales.

Last year, celebrities like Dave Grohl with the Foo Fighters praised U.S. lawmakers for helping bail out the dormant entertainment industry.

“Preserving the smaller, independent US theaters is not only crucial for the millions of viewers whose lives are enhanced by experiencing their favorite artists in the flesh, but for the future of music itself. because it gives the next generation of young musicians a place to cut their teeth, hone their craft and become the voices of tomorrow, ”Grohl wrote at the end of December.

More than a year after the start of the pandemic, the money for these sites is finally coming online – with a small but critical catch.

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant portal opened on April 8 and quickly crashed. The Small Business Administration, which administers the money, said it was working to get it back online.

“SBA is still working to determine an exact reopening date for the Grant Application Portal for Closed Site Operators. As soon as it’s confirmed, we’ll let you know in advance, ”says the SVOG website.

As the SBA finds out how to get the portal back online, here are some SVOG tips and information provided by Joshua A. DeCuir, attorney at Jones Walker LLP.

Q: Who is eligible for SBOG and what period does it cover?

A: Venues include live theater operators or promoters, theater producers, live performing arts organizations, museums, theater operators and talent representatives.

A location can use the grant money to cover certain expenses incurred between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021. Grants can be equal to 45% of 2019 gross revenue with a cap of $ 10 million per entity.

Q: What do applicants need to know about SVOG first?

A: Applicants should be familiar with several resources available on the SVOG website. In addition to the FAQs, the SBA published an application checklist which details the various documents that must be submitted by candidates. The agency also has a cheat sheet board, detailing the different requirements broken down by type of applicant.

Applicants should take a few critical steps:

Register on the application portal to automatically receive notifications. (It still works even if the app portal is offline.)

Subscribe to Rewards management system, which is required of applicants. To do this, a Dunn and Bradstreet number, or DUNS, is required.

Q: Do you see any potential pitfalls or rules that site operators should be aware of when applying for a grant?

A: The biggest pitfall is a clear understanding of the requirements. The requirements vary and depend on the particular type of applicant, so an applicant should be very clear about eligibility and application requirements depending on the type of entity or person making the application.

Q: When does the application process end and when will site operators know if their application has been accepted?

A:There is no deadline to apply, and the SBA has said it will accept applications on an ongoing basis until the $ 16 billion is awarded to the sites.

The SBA has also not issued specific guidelines regarding how long it will take to review applications. During the first 14 days, apps with at least 90% revenue reduction between April 2020 and December 2020 will be prioritized. In the second priority period, applicants with a 90% to 70% reduction in income between April 2020 and December 2020 will be given priority.

The SBA says gross revenue will be the relevant metric for priority review. After this second priority period, applicants with at least 25% earned income between any quarter of 2020 and the previous quarter of 2019 will be considered.

The SBA also said its decision to deny an application was not subject to appeal or reconsideration, a standard procedure for its grant programs.

Q: Are there specific activities for which the grant money should be used?

A: Funds distributed by SVOG must be used by eligible beneficiaries for at least one of the following eligible purposes:

Salary costs

Principal or Interest Payments on Covered Mortgage Bonds

Rent payments

Utility payments

Payments of principal or interest on debt or debt securities contracted in the ordinary course of business before February 5, 2020

Expenses associated with protecting workers from exposure to the novel coronavirus

Payments to independent contractors up to $ 100,000 in annual compensation

Other ordinary and necessary business expenses such as maintenance and administration costs or fees, state and local taxes, etc.

Recipients must use all funds within one year of the grant disbursement date. Any unused funds after this period must be returned to the ASB.

Q: What overall economic impact do you think SVOG will have on the entertainment industry?

A: I’m sure many potential candidates for an SVOG would have welcomed this money a year ago, so let’s hope it’s not too late!

I am curious to see the number of applications that will be submitted when the SVOG application portal opens. A large number of inquiries will likely indicate that the funds will have a significant impact on these troubled sites and on associated operators and promoters.