Gardens by the Bay, Bollywood Veggies among places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period





SINGAPORE: Gardens by the Bay, Bollywood Veggies and a few hawking centers were added on Saturday April 17 to the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said . The Flower Dome and Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay have been added to the list, as well as the Poison Ivy Bistro at Bollywood Veggies. Publicity Publicity Whampoa Hawker Center, 84 Marine Parade Central Market and Food Center, as well as Bukit Panjang Hawker Center and Market were also named. Other food establishments on the list include Wheeler’s Yard at 28 Lorong Ampas in Balestier, Penny University at 402 East Coast Road, Leong Ji Seafood at 658 Punggol East, and The Bedok Marketplace at 348 Bedok Road. READ: NSman tests positive for COVID-19 before camp training; new cluster linked to employee NUS The Al Barakah Health and Beauty Center at Boon Lay Mall and the Marine Parade Public Library have also been included. Publicity Publicity The full list of locations is as follows: (Image: Ministry of Health) The list of locations excludes residences, workplaces, health facilities and public transport. People identified as close contacts of confirmed cases have reportedly already been notified by the Ministry of Health. Publicity As a precaution, people who were at these locations during the specified times should closely monitor their health for 14 days from the date of their visit. “They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of an acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their history. exposure, ”the ministry said. Four community cases were among Singapore’s 39 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday. Two of the community-based cases are linked to a senior researcher at the National University of Singapore, forming a new cluster on Saturday. Another case involved a 35-year-old national serviceman who tested positive before he began training at the camp. REPORT THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments Downloadourappor subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak:https://cna.asia/telegram

