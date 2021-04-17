Grief choked: watch Vadivelus’ heartfelt tribute to actor Vivek





The actor added that he was unable to visit his friend one last time and urged fans not to lose heart.

In a moving video, actor Vadivelu expressed his deepest condolences for the death of actor Vivek on April 17. My friend Vivek passed away after a heart attack I was shocked by this news, Vadivelu can hear him say, choking between words. The actor, who shared the screen with Vivek, said: We have worked together in a lot of movies. When I talk about him, my throat is choked with grief. Speaking of Viveks’ humanitarian activities, Vadivelu said: He is a very nice human. He was deeply involved in social activities. He was very close to Dr Abdul Kalam ayya. Likewise, he participated in awareness-raising activities, planting young trees, etc. Vadivelu has also shared about the relationship between the two over the years. Vivek and I spoke very casually. No one can speak as candidly as Vivek. Hes my fan and I am his. Each of his words would have an impact on the listener. He would speak more naturally and humbly than me. The actor added that he was unable to visit his friend one last time and urged fans not to lose heart. A death like this hurts me. I don’t know what to say right now. I will not be able to pay tribute to him in person. I am with my mother in Madurai. My deepest condolences. No one should lose heart. Vivek didn’t go anywhere. He is with us. During the 2000s, the stars of Tamil comedy were actors Vivek and Vadivelu. The two were not just competitors but good friends who have appeared onscreen in films like Viruluketha Veekkam, Manadhai Tirudivittai, middle class Madhavan, etc. and entertain the fans. Watch Vadivelu’s full video message here:

