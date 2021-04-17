Photo actor Vivekh was looking for 38, finally found after his death – The New Indian Express

Express press service

MADURAI: Actor Vivekh was looking for a photograph for decades. It was taken on the day he completed his three-month training for the post of telephone operator at the Post and Telecommunications Department (now known as BSNL) in Tallakulam, Madurai, in March 1983.

The photo was taken out of the cold store, apparently by one of his batch mates who had kept it for 38 years, and has been around since his death early Saturday, being shared among BSNL employees.

After getting it from a friend working at BSNL (Chennai), veteran journalist Jenraam, 60, took to social media to share the photo the comedian-activist wanted to see almost 15 years old when they last met.

“Vivekanandan and I were among 29 people who trained for the post of telephone operator in the Post and Telecommunications Department (P&T) at the Tallakulam telephone exchange in Madurai from December 27, 1882 to March 26, 1983,” Jenraam said. like he took a trip down memory lane.

While Vivekh, who later graduated from American College, lived with his family in his Madurai home, Jenraam, from Tirunelveli, had rented a room near Sellur during the training period.

“On Sundays, he would visit me in my room. Occasionally bringing his harmonium, he sang classical and pop songs,” recalls Jenraam.

“During the training, our different literary tastes had repeatedly led us into a war of words. While Vivekh was an admirer of the works of the poet Vairamuthu and the writer Sujatha, I took a liking to the works of the poet Inkulab and the writer Jeyakanthan. But we were linked by the music composed by Ilayaraja and MS Viswanathan. Most days of the training we would find an excuse to go out during breaks and visit the nearby tea shop to ask the tea seller to play our favorite songs from the movie “Ilamai Kaalangal” while we sipped our cups of tea. tea. Back then, there was no other way we could listen to the songs when we wanted to, ”he laughs.

His multi-faceted personality was evident even in the short span, the reporter noted while adding that on the day of the farewell party, Vivekh performed the political satire Jenraam had scripted. The reporter added, “We weren’t sure if he wanted to be an actor at the time, but we all witnessed him being versatile from a young age.”

After training, the duo parted ways as Jenraam was stationed in Thoothukudi while Vivekh was stationed in Madurai and Dindigul.

“Our paths crossed again after almost 25 years, when he had become a distinguished actor and I became a media personality. I met Vivekh again at a reception during the 2007-08 period. I was apprehensive if he would recognize me or remember me. But he took me by surprise, reminding me of all the memories of the training. He eagerly asked if I had a copy of the group photo taken during the training. But I didn’t have it. It was the only time I met him after the training, ”said the journalist.

The duo kept in touch through messages. “Living only within walking distance of his residence, I thought I could meet him anytime, so I never seriously thought of ‘catching up’. Today I guess the time is up, ”he said.

The photograph that Vivekh had long wanted a copy of is now here for the whole world to see. Yet the man himself will not be able to take a look at it.

“I don’t think he would have seen the photo until the end. By the time I saw the photo on Saturday, tears flowed and I became moved as it took me back to the good old days and m ‘recalled Vivekh’s request for the photograph – the last time we met, “signed Jenraam.