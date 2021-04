Kathryn Dahlstrom, a former musician from Bemidji State, writes for Hollywood

According to a statement from BSU, a Bachelor of Science degree in vocal music education was just the start of a long artistic career for Minnesota-born Dahlstrom. Graduating from Bemidji State in 1981, she immediately began using her degree in St. Louis, Missouri, where she taught music in preschools and daycares for seven years. When given the opportunity to move to Los Angeles, California, Dahlstrom decided to pursue another dream of her life: writing. I’ve wanted to write my whole life, she said in the statement. I wrote a lot in my college classes and realized that writing fiction is a lot of fun. Soon after moving to Los Angeles, Dahlstrom began a new learning process by attending writers’ conferences, working with established writers, communicating and interacting with mentors, and doing a lot of reading. It took four years to put together the basics of her writing, Dahlstrom said, and in 1995 she released her first series of books, Good News Club, a six-book saga for children. After moving to a small farm in Renville County, Minnesota, Dahlstrom decided to convert some of his stories into screenplays. Throughout his screenwriting career so far, Dahlstrom has used his undergraduate experience with performance and theater at Bemidji State to specialize in developing themes by creating situations of humor and conflict in them. movie scripts, according to the release.

This skill led Dahlstrom to Magic Max, a love and family story that follows the life of a magician who takes on his young nephew after the tragic death of his parents. After reconnecting with her California mentors for screenwriting opportunities and samples of her work, Dahlstrom became one of three writers for Magic Max which debuted in theaters nationwide in 2020. Magic Max was specially created in Hutchinson, Minnesota on February 6 and featured a Zoom Q&A session moderated by Kathryn Dahlstrom with members of the cast and crew. Photo submitted. My whole career has been a constant stream of miracles, Dahlstrom said. Nothing happens by accident. Magic Max was specially created in Hutchinson, Minnesota on February 6, and featured a Zoom Q&A hosted by Dahlstrom with members of the cast and crew. The actors kept petting the audience and thanking them for coming and being there, Dahlstrom said. Dahlstrom credits Bemidji State for her introduction to performance and being in the limelight and said her undergraduate experience in the Department of Music has helped her understand the drama necessary for her job as a storyteller and screenwriter, according to the press release. I love Bemidji State, my time there and the friends I made along the way, she said. I have the ability to present at events, I can speak at book festivals, I can teach writing seminars and I credit it to the performance experience I had at BSU. With another promising scriptwriting attempt in the works, Dahlstrom is fully committed to her new career in Hollywood. His upcoming film The Land of Beyond Belief is currently seeking filming locations in Louisiana and will begin filming this year.

