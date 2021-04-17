Streaming guide: Dia Mirza films

In our Streaming Guide series, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor that are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, ZEE5, Eros Now and YouTube.

This edition features Bollywood actor Dia Mirza who has films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tehzeeb, Sanju and Thappad among others to his credit.

Rehnaa Hai Land Dil Mein

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video

Madhavan and Dia Mirza in an image by Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

Although not a hit when it was released in 2001, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has gained popularity over the years. Dia Mirza, R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan starred in the romantic drama directed by Gautham Menon. Even if you’ve watched the movie, it can be seen again just for its moving music.

Tehzeeb

Broadcast on: YouTube

Shabana Azmi and Diya Mirza in Tehzeeb. (Express archive photo)

Khalid Mohamed’s director Tehzeeb explores the relationship between a mother and a daughter. Shabana Amzi plays Rukhsana, a famous singer who has moved away from her daughter Tehzeeb (Urmila Matondkar). Tehzeeb lives with her husband (Arjun Rampal) and her mentally disabled sister (Dia Mirza). She holds her mother Rukhsana responsible for her father’s death. Now what happens when Rukhsana comes to live with Tehzeeb makes the story of the film. When you sit down to watch the movie, be sure to keep the tissues handy, as this one will likely leave you with teary eyes.

Parineeta

Streaming on: Netflix

Dia Mirza in Parineeta. (Express Photo Archive)

Parineeta, a screen adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyays’ Bengali novel of the same name, starred Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt and Dia Mirza in the lead roles. Director Pradeep Sarkar won the national award for best directorial debut.

Therefore

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

A poster from the movie Dus. (Express archive photo)

An intense thriller that featured some great music from Vishal-Shekhar, Dus was very successful upon its release. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film starred Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Zayed Khan, Dia Mirza, and Shilpa Shetty, among others. Don’t try to make sense while you release this 2005 version. Watch it just for fun.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Streaming on: Netflix

Dia Mirza in an image by Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Lage Raho Munna Bhai is the second film in the Munna Bhai MBBS franchise. In the film, Sanjay Dutt as Munna and Arshad Warsi as Circuit resorted to non-violent means of treating their enemies after learning a few principles from Mahatma Gandhi. And thanks to them, the public was able to learn from “Gandhigiri”. In the film, Dia Mirza played the daughter of Boman Irani. Although it was a small role, Dia made her presence felt.

Honeymoons Pvt. Ltd.

Stream on: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

The 2007 comedy-drama starred Abhay Deol, Minissha Lamba, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Dia Mirza, Kay Kay Menon, and Raima Sen, among others. Reema Kagti’s first film revolved around six newlywed couples taking a bus tour in Goa.

Due kahaniyan

Broadcast on: ZEE5, Eros Now, YouTube

Dus Kahaniyaan is not your usual movie. Comprising 10 short stories, the film deals with multiple topics such as infidelity, companionship, lust, and more. Dia Mirza appears in the short film Zahir alongside Manoj Bajpayee. It is told from Bajpayee’s point of view where it tells the story of love, rejection and the bitter reality of life. Watch Dus Kahaniyaan for the gripping storyline and great acting.

Sanju

Streaming on: Netflix, Hotstar

Ranbir Kapoor and Dia Mirza in the biopic Sanjay Dutt Sanju.

Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt featured Ranbir Kapoor as Dutt and Dia Mirza as his wife Maanayata Dutt. Sanju is a decent watch, but if it is considered a biopic, Hirani failed to do it justice by whitewashing the character of Sanjay Dutt.

Thappad

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

A behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Thappad with Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati and Dia Mirza.

The director of Anubhav Sinha Thappad, with Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra, Dia Mirza and Ram Kapoor, among others, traces the journey of the character of Pannus Amrita who decides to divorce her husband Vikram (Gulati) after slapping her at a party. But her family members try to reason with her saying: It was just a slap in the face. Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Taapsee Pannu star Thappad 3.5 stars.

Kaafir

Broadcast on: ZEE5

Dia Mirza in Kaafir.

Dia Mirza made her digital debut with Kaafir from ZEE5. Directed by Sonam Nair and written by renowned Raazi Bhavani Iyer, Kaafir chronicles the journey of a young Pakistani mother, who is being held as a prisoner after crossing to India under mysterious circumstances.