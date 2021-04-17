Hobbs and Shaw still family, says F9 director





F9 director Justin Lin has said Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw are still part of the Fast & Furious family and may return.

F9 Director Justin Lin says Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw are still in theFast Furious family. Hobbs and Shaw are both semi-recent additions to theFast Furious franchise, but they have already become very popular. They left the main franchise after appearing inThe fate of the furious to create a derivative movie,Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The film was a box office success and gave audiences a lot more of their chaotic rivalry. Prior to the spin-off, Johnson’s appearance as Hobbs inFast Five helped to do theFast Furious even greater deductible. He appeared in four consecutive main installments and progressed to become an ally of Dominic Toretto’s crew. Shaw was the villain ofFurious 7 but was welcomed into Dom’s family at the end of the eighth film, much to the surprise of some fans. Neither Hobbs nor Shaw come back forF9, however, and their place in the main franchise’s future has become one of the biggestFast Furious questions. They are not confirmed to return in future films, butF9 director Justin Lin doesn’t rule it out. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Quick And Furious Details Reveal How Powerful Rock’s Hobbs Really Is In an interview withDeadline, Justin Lin spokeF9 and his plans forFast and Furious 10 andFast and Furious 11. The last question drew attention to Hobbs and Shaw. Lin was asked if either or both of the characters could return in the next installments, the director has not confirmed his intention to appear in the upcoming sequels, but he indicates that they are not out of the box. the table because both characters are part of the franchise. family. I never really considered them gone, you know? For me, they are still in this universe; They are part of this family. Whatever we do, whenever we talk about the next chapter, I never feel like I have restrictions, so I’m excited for what we’re building, and as we come to that kind of last chapter of this saga, I think I look forward to reviewing, in any situation, is to be discussed. With theFast Furious With the franchise heading for a conclusion with a two-part ending, Lin’s stance on Hobbs and Shaw’s situation in this universe is pretty important. He runs bothFast and Furious 10 andFast and Furious 11, it will be up to him to conclude this story. Bringing Hobbs and Shaw back would make sense given the scale of the roles they’ve taken on in the franchise lately. The biggest difficulty in successfully making a Hobbs and Shaw comeback might be getting the actors on board. Johnson and Vin Diesel had a fairly public feud afterwardsThe fate of the furious. Their differences will need to be resolved if a meeting is to take place. If Lin brings Hobbs or Shaw back in upcoming sequels, it might give him a chance to resolve some issues fans have had with their stories, especially when it comes to Shaw. Lin introduced the character at the end ofFast & Furious 6 and revealed that Shaw was responsible for Han’s murder inFast & Furious: Tokyo Drift. This immediately made fans look down on Shaw, but the character was introduced to Dom’s crew at the end ofThe fate of the furiousLin admitted that he didn’t fully understand this arc, but Han’s return inF9 and beyond could improve the story if it leads to another interaction with Shaw. MORE: Fast & Furious 9 Theory: Han Works For The Villains Of Hobbs & Shaw Source: deadline Interview with VFX Supervisor Bryan Hirota: Justice League by Zack Snyder

About the Author Cooper hood

(4562 Articles published)

Cooper Hood is a short story and feature writer for Screen Rant. He joined Screen Rant at the end of 2016 after a one-year stint with MCU Exchange, having first developed his own MCU blog. He graduated from university in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in media and public communication, with a minor in media production. The Coopers’ love of movies began with watching Toy Story and Lion King on repeat as a child, but it wasn’t until The Avengers that he got involved in the movies and the filmmaking process, this which led him to discover the world of film journalism. Every year, Cooper looks forward to seeing the latest blockbusters like Marvel, DC, and Star Wars, but also enjoys the rush to catch up with the Oscar films towards the end of the year. When not writing or watching new releases Cooper is obsessive about fantasy football and looking to expand his Blu-Ray collection because physical media is still king! Follow Cooper on Twitter @MovieCooper. More from Cooper Hood







