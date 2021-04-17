Aishwarya Rai looks stunning in this vintage photo shared by Sonam Kapoor, fans say Aaradhya ‘looks like her’

Actor Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback photo on Instagram Stories on Saturday. However, it was not introducing her or her family members, but actor Aishwarya Rai.

The post was from a Bollywood Retro Bollywood fan page. The photo showed a young Aishwarya posing in a colorful two-piece outfit, looking over her shoulder at the camera. The caption with the message was from an interview she gave regarding her participation in the Miss World pageant, in 1994.

“Well no, it’s pretty easy if you just be yourself. Even if we do a special issue for a month and are a hell of an actress, what happens in the year? So the best way to be myself and I really had fun. I love traveling and meeting new people and it was like meeting the whole world in one place. There were 87 applicants and that was the best part of it … we had never met in our life, she had said.

Aishwarya fans couldn’t get over the photo. “The most beautiful women in the world,” wrote one. “Her daughter will be like her,” wrote another. “There will never be another perfect beauty like her,” reads another comment.

Aishwarya entered the Miss India pageant, but lost the crown to Sushmita Sen. However, the two won the Miss World and Miss Universe pageant respectively.

Also last year, Sonam shared a photo of some of India’s most famous beauty pageant winners. Photo included Miss Universe (1994) Sushmita Sen, Miss World (1994) Aishwarya Rai, Miss World (1997) Diana Hayden, Miss World (1999) Yukta Mookhey, Miss Universe (2000) Lara, Miss World (2000) Priyanka Chopra and Miss Asia-Pacific (2000) Dia Mirza.

She posted the photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote: They don’t do them like that anymore.