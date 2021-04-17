Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai looks stunning in this vintage photo shared by Sonam Kapoor, fans say Aaradhya ‘looks like her’
- Actor Sonam Kapoor reposted an old photo of actor Aishwarya Rai on Instagram on Saturday. Fans of the actor praised his beauty.
PUBLISHED APR 17, 2021 5:24 PM IST
Actor Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback photo on Instagram Stories on Saturday. However, it was not introducing her or her family members, but actor Aishwarya Rai.
The post was from a Bollywood Retro Bollywood fan page. The photo showed a young Aishwarya posing in a colorful two-piece outfit, looking over her shoulder at the camera. The caption with the message was from an interview she gave regarding her participation in the Miss World pageant, in 1994.
“Well no, it’s pretty easy if you just be yourself. Even if we do a special issue for a month and are a hell of an actress, what happens in the year? So the best way to be myself and I really had fun. I love traveling and meeting new people and it was like meeting the whole world in one place. There were 87 applicants and that was the best part of it … we had never met in our life, she had said.
Aishwarya fans couldn’t get over the photo. “The most beautiful women in the world,” wrote one. “Her daughter will be like her,” wrote another. “There will never be another perfect beauty like her,” reads another comment.
Aishwarya entered the Miss India pageant, but lost the crown to Sushmita Sen. However, the two won the Miss World and Miss Universe pageant respectively.
Also read: Simi Garewal tells the troll to have his’ eyes’ checked after mistaking her for another actor in a bikini: ‘Who is this? ”
Also last year, Sonam shared a photo of some of India’s most famous beauty pageant winners. Photo included Miss Universe (1994) Sushmita Sen, Miss World (1994) Aishwarya Rai, Miss World (1997) Diana Hayden, Miss World (1999) Yukta Mookhey, Miss Universe (2000) Lara, Miss World (2000) Priyanka Chopra and Miss Asia-Pacific (2000) Dia Mirza.
She posted the photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote: They don’t do them like that anymore.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]