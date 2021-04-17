See Superman actor Henry Cavill Don Ben Affleck’s Batman costume pictured





New artwork imagines Superman actor Henry Cavil wearing the Ben Affleck Batman costume from Justice League. While audiences are used to seeing Henry Cavill hurtling through the air in a Superman costume, a surprising fan-created design sees the British actor take a darker turn. We may have already seen him step into Superman’s black suit for Justice League by Zack Snyder cut on HBO Max, but here he gets the chance to dress in Ben Affleck’s Batman costume. It’s definitely a different take on Henry Cavill than what fans are used to, but it works weirdly. Henry Cavill’s artwork in Ben Affleck’s Batman costume is from Instagram user’s “ venomhology ” and depicts the Superman actor in the cape and costume, but without the iconic hood. The brooding expression on his face undeniably matches the role of Bruce Wayne. Now all we need is someone to photoshope Ben Affleck’s head on the Superman costume and we’ve got an interesting Elseworlds tale in the making. Next we’ll see Affleck’s Bruce Wayne in Ezra Miller’s Flash movie, but it’s not yet known if Cavill will return to play the Last Son of Krypton for JJ Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ new Superman movie. You can see Henry Cavill wearing the Batsuit below. What do you think of Henry Cavill’s art? Does the Superman star suit the Batman costume? Are you excited to see Ben Affleck as the caped crusader in Flash movie? Sound-off in the comments! Here’s the official synopsis for the Snyder Cup: In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice is not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns his forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world looming threat of catastrophic proportions. The task turns out to be more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face off against demons from their own past to transcend what has held them back, allowing them to come together, ultimately forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their terrible intentions. Directed by Zack Snyder,Justice Leaguestars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, JK Simmons and Ciarn Hinds. Justice League by Zack Snyderhit HBO Max on March 18, 2021. Stay tuned for the latest news regarding the future of the DC Extended Universe, and be sure tosubscribe to our youtube channelfor more content! Source: Instagram







