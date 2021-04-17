Entertainment
Gun suspect caught robbing group of people in West Hollywood back alley – CBS Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An armed robbery suspect disguised in a bandana and lettered-style jacket in the heart of West Hollywood has escaped and authorities are now asking the community to be on the lookout.
This latest incident, among a series of similar crimes, occurred near Larrabee Street and Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood.
Victims were able to record the encounter and the video is now being shared in hopes of locating the unknown thief.
RELATED: Caught on camera: Police are looking for thieves targeting shoppers in Melrose area
Gun in hand, the masked suspect robbed a group of people in an alleyway on Saturday night just steps from the LA County Sheriff’s Station.
Sheriff’s deputies say the thief escaped with a designer purse and may have a car waiting for him.
A LASD helicopter was dispatched at the time to search for the suspect, but could not find him.
There are at least three security cameras in the aisle that are said to have filmed everything, but MPs say that since the business was shut down during the pandemic, the cameras weren’t on.
The incident follows other high-profile incidents on Westside in Los Angeles, including last month when a woman was injured in an armed robbery at a Beverly Hills restaurant and when thieves targeted people carrying premium watches in the Fairfax neighborhood.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime is urged to call the LA County Sheriff’s Department at 213-229-1700.
