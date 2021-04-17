DMX says Murda Mooks’ story about her rap battle with dogs was fake news before she died

Rhythms, rhymes and life are three of the corners where hip hop intersects. Few other TV shows have been able to cover all of these angles in depth and authentically quite like REVOLT TVs Drink Champs, which thrives on its candid conversations with the game’s biggest and most influential people. In honor of such a one-of-a-kind show, REVOLT will recap each weekly episode of Drink Champs, so you can always catch the gems that are deposited in each insightful interview.

In the latest episode of Drink Champs, NORE and DJ EFN pay homage to the legacy of the iconic rapper and longtime friend of the series DMX with a tribute to his greatest moments in the series, as well as hilarious stories from his peers and collaborators. The Yonkers, New York native, who died on April 9, endured years of hard work before storming the game with a succession of standout appearances in 1997 and 1998. Releasing his own multi-platinum debut album, Its dark and hell is hot, in 98, X started later that year with Flesh of my flesh, blood of my blood, who also debuted atop the Billboard 200, making him the first artist of any genre to achieve this feat. Three more albums topped the charts (… And then there was X, the Great Depression, Grand Champ) within four years and transition to acting in blockbusters like Belly, Romeo must die, Come out of the wounds, and Cradle 2 the Grave Dark Man X has enjoyed one of entertainment’s most illustrious careers and will always be loved.

To help give fans an episode recap, REVOLT has compiled a list of nine things we learned from the Drink Champs DMX tribute show. Take a look below.

1. On the song NORE which saved his life

During her first appearance on Drink Champs, DMX revealed her all-time favorite NORE song and how it showed him the impact of her own music on audiences. It’s an honor and a blessing, first of all let me say this, says X of her invitation to be a guest on the show. How I fuck with my man here, NORE, since now we’ve been on the run eating. And I was able to understand better how my music could influence people to the point where they all tell me that a song could have been saved [them] because one of his songs saved mine. [It] saved mine, real shit.

2. On NOREs First Time Meeting DMX

Both releasing their solo debuts in 1998, DMX and NORE have crossed paths on numerous occasions during their respective careers. However, NORE recalled his formal introduction to DMX and how the encounter was influenced by the presence of a dog. The first time I met you was at Battery Studios, your dog walked in our session, NORE told DMX. When he entered the session, I believe a friend of mine kicked or pushed him. But the dog came back to you and [I remember] the first words you ever said to me. When you walked in the room you was like, Yall niggas don’t like dogs?

3. When two albums were released in the same year

Among the many feats accomplished during his legendary run, the release of two chart-topping albums (1998 Its dark and hell is hot and Flesh of my flesh, blood of my blood) in the same calendar year can be by far the most impressive. DMX shared what led him to do what, at the time, was a revolutionary feat. What happened was that by the time I got my deal, I felt justified, he admits. I was like, yes, finally! I felt it was due to me. After making my first album, an offer was made to me that if I had to release another album or record another album within thirty days, I would get a million dollars.

4. On the validity of Murda Mooks’ DMX story

On a previous episode of Drink Champs, rapper Murda Mook recalled a case in which a DMX dog got into a battle in which the Yonkers legend was engaged on a block in Harlem, a story that went viral. . However, DMX demystified the story. Certainly an urban legend, X laughs. Urban legend like a motherfucker. I have never done that. Maybe I was already rapping and the dog was growling, and I was like, Chill, chill, chill, but he thought that was part of the rhyme. And I went back to the rhyme so softly, he thought that was part of it, he was like, Oh shit!

5. On the difference between dogs and humans

As synonymous with dogs as any figure in pop culture history, DMX’s affinity for the four-legged creature is what he wears on his sleeve. The rapper shattered the differences between dogs and humans, and provides an example of the strength of canine loyalty. I love dogs more than people, he admitted. A dog cannot lie to you. A dog can’t be wrong. It’s like that. You can catch a dog taking a picture, yell it with the newspaper, then somebody knocks on the door and then it’s going to be like, Pause on the ass-whooping cough, let’s fix this and be ready to kill for you. right after you screamed her ass, it’s unconditional love.

6. The origin of his love for dogs

Catching his first criminal case after stealing a dog from a junkyard as a juvenile, DMX reveals the moment he knew dogs were man’s best friend, indeed. I went to the freezer, got two hot dogs, and we went up to the roof, he recalls. And you know how on the roof is this extra structure that leads to the elevator shaft? That tiny little building that’s on the roof? So I tied him to the step, set there with him, my head on my knees. I gave him a hot dog, I had a hot dog, I fell asleep. The maintenance man woke me up by patting my foot, [like], Yo, I have to go to the elevator, your dog won’t let me pass, I’m like, Wow. All I did was keep it real with that nigga, I gave him half what I had and I stayed there because he put his head on my lap. That’s when I found out, it was like, Fuck people, give me a dog.

7. Skillz on DMX’s Love for Skinless Chicken

Many guests who have appeared on Drink Champs have their own personal stories of a momentous encounter with DMX, including rapper Virginia Skillz, who shared an intriguing story of a tour stop. We stop at a KFC, began the creator of Rap Up. DMX and I walk into the fucking KFC, girl is there like, I know all the niggas. She looks at X, she looks at me. I’m like, Yo, let me have 12 pieces, coleslaw, mashed potatoes and let me have some cookies. Can I have hot sauce? She loves, yes, of course, and she loves, what’s the matter with you? X goes, Yo … I want to get … I want to get an eight piece, no skin. She’s going, what? He says, eight pieces, no skin on my chicken. She said, don’t you want skin on your chicken? [He said], No skin, original.

8. His point of view on the cause of the disappearance of 2Pacs

Over the years, the artist most often compared to DMX has been Tupac Shakur, as the two superstars mix aggression and vulnerability resonated with listeners. However, DMX believed Pacs ‘lack of a solid foundation on the streets played a role in the icons’ ultimate demise. A big part of the problem was he didn’t have what the New York niggas had, X explained. Like, I’m from New York, this is my neighborhood, bam, he didn’t have his crew. One thing, being a nigga from New York, I know for a fact that you don’t go to Cali and live there without having the goon team. It’s like, buddy, you can be the toughest nigga in the world, but you don’t get far in there. No one ever knew where he came from. No one ever knew. We’ve been living all over the place, but when you’re from somewhere then you got niggas that grew up with you, that supported you, that loved you since you were in kindergarten and that would fuck you for real .

9. By appearing on Drink Champs

Notably elusive for press obligations, DMX told NORE why he decided to make his appearance on Drink Champs a priority and how it reflected his love and respect for his fellow New Yorker. You have to give yourself the flowers, let me explain why, said X. You said we love each other for each other, the love is amazing. You did with love what you were supposed to do with love, enjoy it. And that’s why it turned into what it became because you did what you were supposed to do with it!