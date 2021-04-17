Entertainment
Graham Norton Show fans slam Tom Cruise
Fans of The Graham Norton Show criticized the TV host for letting Tom Cruise dominate his show.
The Hollywood movie star, 58, appeared on BBC1 last night and took center stage.
Tom even opened up the chat saying, “Good evening, everyone. My name is Tom Cruise. “
But some viewers felt Graham’s other guests – John Bishop, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Felicity Jones, and Wunmi Mosaku – were completely left out.
What did Graham Norton fans say?
One of them tweeted: “I really like Tom Cruise movies but every time it is Graham Norton It’s the full center of attention and the other guests and co-stars are right there at Go ahead and tell him how amazing he is.
Another added: “welcome at the tom Cruise Show featuring Graham Norton and a few other half-ignored guests.
Read more: Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory dies at 52 after cancer battle
A third wrote: “I just watched the Graham Norton Show. Maybe they should change it to ‘Who can get the most to M cruise a show’.”
A fourth even said: “I must feel a little sorry for Felicity Jones and John Bishop on #theGrahamNortonShow, as soon as they see that Tom Cruise is on the guest list, it’s like we know who’s going to get all the attention.
Tom appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote Top Gun’s latest film, Top Gun: Maverick.
The actor has been based in London throughout the pandemic, claiming he barely took time off from filming the film.
Tom opened the program by saying, “Good evening, everyone. My name is Tom Cruise and I am pleased to say… ”
Graham then burst in behind him shouting, “Tom! The show is about to begin. Come on! “
Tom told the UK chat show host, “Okay, I’m on my way. Welcome to the Graham Norton Show. “
After the credits rolled, Graham welcomed comedian John and Oscar nominated actress Felicity to the stage.
It also featured Vera Wunmi Mosaku actress and Tom’s Top Gun co-stars Jennifer and Miles Teller virtually.
Once they were dismissed, Graham said, “But it’s not Top Gun: Maverick without Tom Gun himself.
“Please welcome, the one and only … Mr. Tom Cruise!”
Did any fans like Tom’s appearance?
But although Tom spoke throughout the chat show, not everyone cared.
One fan tweeted: “@TomCruise you were fantastic on the GRaham norton show, just a really talented and down to earth guy.
Read more: Death of Helen McCrory: Tributes from fellow actors, colleagues and admirers that will break your heart
Another gushed out: “To M Cruise just owns the show! Find it so fun and easy to listen to! He’s Mr. Hollywood. “
Friday night’s episode of The Graham Norton Show was the last in the series. The show will return in the fall.
Did you watch Tom on The Graham Norton Show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]