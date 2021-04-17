Graham Norton Show fans slam Tom Cruise

Fans of The Graham Norton Show criticized the TV host for letting Tom Cruise dominate his show.

The Hollywood movie star, 58, appeared on BBC1 last night and took center stage.



Graham Norton fans have slammed Tom Cruise’s appearance on his show (BBC Credit)

Tom even opened up the chat saying, “Good evening, everyone. My name is Tom Cruise. “

But some viewers felt Graham’s other guests – John Bishop, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Felicity Jones, and Wunmi Mosaku – were completely left out.

What did Graham Norton fans say?

One of them tweeted: “I really like Tom Cruise movies but every time it is Graham Norton It’s the full center of attention and the other guests and co-stars are right there at Go ahead and tell him how amazing he is.

Another added: “welcome at the tom Cruise Show featuring Graham Norton and a few other half-ignored guests.



Graham described Tom as “ the one and only Mr. Tom Cruise (Photo credit: BBC)

A third wrote: “I just watched the Graham Norton Show. Maybe they should change it to ‘Who can get the most to M cruise a show’.”

A fourth even said: “I must feel a little sorry for Felicity Jones and John Bishop on #theGrahamNortonShow, as soon as they see that Tom Cruise is on the guest list, it’s like we know who’s going to get all the attention.

Tom appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote Top Gun’s latest film, Top Gun: Maverick.

The actor has been based in London throughout the pandemic, claiming he barely took time off from filming the film.



Hollywood star Tom even opened the chat show (Photo credit: BBC)

Tom opened the program by saying, “Good evening, everyone. My name is Tom Cruise and I am pleased to say… ”

Graham then burst in behind him shouting, “Tom! The show is about to begin. Come on! “

Tom told the UK chat show host, “Okay, I’m on my way. Welcome to the Graham Norton Show. “

After the credits rolled, Graham welcomed comedian John and Oscar nominated actress Felicity to the stage.

It also featured Vera Wunmi Mosaku actress and Tom’s Top Gun co-stars Jennifer and Miles Teller virtually.



British comedian John Bishop was also on the lineup (BBC)

Once they were dismissed, Graham said, “But it’s not Top Gun: Maverick without Tom Gun himself.

“Please welcome, the one and only … Mr. Tom Cruise!”

Did any fans like Tom’s appearance?

But although Tom spoke throughout the chat show, not everyone cared.

One fan tweeted: “@TomCruise you were fantastic on the GRaham norton show, just a really talented and down to earth guy.

Another gushed out: “To M Cruise just owns the show! Find it so fun and easy to listen to! He’s Mr. Hollywood. “

Friday night’s episode of The Graham Norton Show was the last in the series. The show will return in the fall.

