Sonu Sood, latest Bollywood star, tested positive for COVID-19





Image Credit: Provided

The man who has become a household name to help migrants during India’s COVID-19 lockdown has now been stricken by the virus. Bollywood actor and social activist Sonu Sood is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus. The news was confirmed by the actor himself on social media, who posted a post, while asking his fans not to worry about his health. Hi everyone, this is to let you know that I tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As part of the precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking great care. But don’t worry, this gives me plenty of time to resolve your issues. Remember that I am always here for all of you. Sonu Sood. He captioned the post as follows: Stay Safe Stay Positive. Earlier this month, the actor received his vaccine against the virus even as a brand ambassador for the Punjab’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The Kung Fu Yoga star has been actively involved in social and philanthropic movements to help Indians who have been affected by the pandemic over the past year. When India went into lockdown, it helped stranded migrant workers return to their home countries by organizing trains and buses. He also launched a job portal called Pravasi Rojgar to help migrant workers find jobs. Actor Sonu Sood receives COVID-19 vaccine

Image Credit: twitter.com/SonuSood

Speaking to Gulf News last year, the actor explained why he goes out of his way to help others. When I saw the footage of exhausted migrants on the highways with their small children in tows trying to walk more than 1,000 km home, something inside me shattered. I just wanted to help them in any way I could, Sood said. I always believed I had to be the change I wanted to see. Last month, Indian carrier SpiceJet paid tribute to the star for his social activism by wrapping some of his planes in a special livery that features an image of the actor, with a special message that reads: A Salute To savior Sonu Sood. SpiceJet plane with Sonu Sood livery

Image Credit: Twitter.com/spicejet

The airline also posted a series of tweets explaining why it chose to pay tribute to the star in this way. The phenomenal talent @SonuSood has been a messiah for thousands of Indians during the pandemic, helping them reunite with loved ones, feed their families and more, the airline tweeted. While there is no proper way to thank him for his immense efforts, here is a small gesture from SpiceJet to recognize him and his incredible contributions …







