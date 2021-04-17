ACLU sues Ashland, alleging ‘unlawful arrest’ of OSF actor in 2019





The ACLU filed the complaint on behalf of Anthony Sancho. The actor was arrested and jailed by Ashland Police two years ago on his way home from a night out drinking at a downtown bar. Ashland police first arrested him to take him into custody to sober up. But according to an ACLU press release, “After interviewing Sancho, officers appear in (a) video to become frustrated, telling Sancho to ‘shut up’ and ‘you are going to jail’, raising what allegedly had to be a simple welfare check. in an aggressive arrest. “ Police arrested Sancho for resisting arrest. The charge was subsequently dropped. Kelly Simon, a lawyer representing Sancho, says she hopes the trial will lead to reform of Ashlands police policies. Tonys’ story is revealing that it is high time for us to craft a public safety system that moves away from the command and control approach that accompanies police to turn to answers. community leaders who lead with compassion and care, says Simon. On April 15, Sancho offered to have a conversation with Ashland city officials to discuss how to resolve the arrest before continuing the litigation. The city declined the offer the next morning. Sancho filed a separate lawsuit against Jackson County and several sheriff’s deputies last July, following the 2019 night spent in the Jackson County Jail. Video from the prison cell shows officers battling Sancho on the ground and kneeling on his back and neck, allegedly knocking him unconscious. Officers then handcuffed him to a urine rack on the cell floor for more than two hours. Detention Sancho (1) .mp4 Simon says this incident, along with Sancho’s detention without a legal explanation, illustrates why many people of color do not feel safe when interacting with police. Even though officers were in contact with Tony to conduct a welfare check, he should never have ended up in jail, Simon said. He should never have been arrested. Tony should have been helped to get home safely that night. The incident occurred when cities across the country urged authorities to rethink public safety strategies, particularly in the wake of the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The ACLU says this lawsuit is the start of an effort to address deep-rooted loopholes in Oregon’s law enforcement. The city of Ashland declined to comment.







