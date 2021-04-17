Six withered red roses lay in a vase on the kitchen island of a New Orleans East home where family members gathered on Saturday morning, hours after a knock on the door at 3 a.m. , Anthony Hartford was among the dead in the Gulf of Mexico.

Hartford, 53, a longtime chef on the Seacor Power lift boat when it capsized, had delivered the roses and a cake to his wife at her work at the University Medical Center for her birthday, Janet Hartford said. It was March 30, the last time she saw her 24-year-old husband, a father of four.

It’s not a feeling at the moment, she said in the lobby of a rapidly filling house.

Hartford, parents said, was prone to pinstripe suits, old fancy cars, high-end cigars and showing off for loved ones.

I had the best dad in the world. The whole world, said a scrapie Antranae Hartford, 24, the youngest of her four children.

The Lafourche Parish Coroner identified Hartford and another Seacor Power crew member James Wallingford, 55, from the village of Gilbert in northeast Louisiana, as the last dead found in the Gulf. The Coast Guard said Hartford and Wallingsford were in the port engine room of the mostly sunk vessel, which turned to starboard on the high seas on Tuesday afternoon in strong hurricane-force winds.

Janet Hartford said her husband was due home on Tuesday, but called to ask to work extra travel for overtime pay. The last text from her, sending hugs and kisses, came on Sunday, she said.

The deaths at Hartford and Wallingford bring to four confirmed deaths since the jack-up barge returned about eight miles south of Port Fourchon. Six of the 19 people on board were rescued on Tuesday. The first body was found on Wednesday, that of 63-year-old captain David Ledet of Thibodaux. The second was found Thursday: Ernest Williams, 69, of Arnaudville in waters near Cocodrie, miles from the overturned boat

Saturday marked the fifth day of a search that covered more than 4,000 square miles. Nine crew members are still missing.

Janet Hartford said her husband loved his job and had been a cook on Seacor Power since he had been with a different company and called another name the Dixie Endeavor.

A friend from Hartford who did not want to be identified for this story said the two had worked together about ten years ago. Hartford was the cook to Seacor Power captain Dave Ledet.

“He and Captain Dave were very close,” the friend said.

As a cook, Hartford has been at sea for six to eight weeks straight. The man the crew called Big Ant was at least 6 feet, 2 inches, and maybe 300 pounds, a great presence on the ship.

“He was a really happy guy, always happy. He had the same greeting for everyone. He was like, ‘What’s up, Big Dawg?’” The friend said.

“He was one of the best cooks in the fleet. He barbecued the best steak I’ve ever had.”

Usually Saturday and Tuesday were steak days. Sundays were for the chicken. Monday was kidney beans or any type of beans. The seafood days were Friday.

Earlier this week, relatives drove south to Port Fourchon to join other pensive families of the missing. But they returned home.

It was heartbreaking to see families crying, not knowing what was going on. “Said his wife.” It was too much.

Hartford has taught her children not to settle down, telling them to do whatever you want, her eldest daughter Lucretia McKendall said.

He was doing it himself, building a man cave in a room next to the East New Orleans house.

He was an adorable giant. I didn’t know a stranger, said another relative, Felicia Wilson. Always optimistic, looking for the positive.

But the Saturday news didn’t leave much to say about where he was calling home.