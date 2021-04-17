Connect with us

Entertainment

The death of Chief Anthony Hartford aboard the Seacor Power mourns the family: “No feeling at the moment” | New

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


Six withered red roses lay in a vase on the kitchen island of a New Orleans East home where family members gathered on Saturday morning, hours after a knock on the door at 3 a.m. , Anthony Hartford was among the dead in the Gulf of Mexico.

Hartford, 53, a longtime chef on the Seacor Power lift boat when it capsized, had delivered the roses and a cake to his wife at her work at the University Medical Center for her birthday, Janet Hartford said. It was March 30, the last time she saw her 24-year-old husband, a father of four.

It’s not a feeling at the moment, she said in the lobby of a rapidly filling house.

Relatives hope some are still alive inside overturned ship in Gulf of Mexico

Hartford, parents said, was prone to pinstripe suits, old fancy cars, high-end cigars and showing off for loved ones.

I had the best dad in the world. The whole world, said a scrapie Antranae Hartford, 24, the youngest of her four children.

The Lafourche Parish Coroner identified Hartford and another Seacor Power crew member James Wallingford, 55, from the village of Gilbert in northeast Louisiana, as the last dead found in the Gulf. The Coast Guard said Hartford and Wallingsford were in the port engine room of the mostly sunk vessel, which turned to starboard on the high seas on Tuesday afternoon in strong hurricane-force winds.

The latest assessment: four dead, six saved, nine missing

Janet Hartford said her husband was due home on Tuesday, but called to ask to work extra travel for overtime pay. The last text from her, sending hugs and kisses, came on Sunday, she said.

The deaths at Hartford and Wallingford bring to four confirmed deaths since the jack-up barge returned about eight miles south of Port Fourchon. Six of the 19 people on board were rescued on Tuesday. The first body was found on Wednesday, that of 63-year-old captain David Ledet of Thibodaux. The second was found Thursday: Ernest Williams, 69, of Arnaudville in waters near Cocodrie, miles from the overturned boat

Saturday marked the fifth day of a search that covered more than 4,000 square miles. Nine crew members are still missing.

One crew member died and 12 are missing as US Coast Guard rescuers continued to search Gulf of Mexico waters for survivors …

Janet Hartford said her husband loved his job and had been a cook on Seacor Power since he had been with a different company and called another name the Dixie Endeavor.

Twice a day, we’ll send you the biggest headlines of the day. Register today.

A friend from Hartford who did not want to be identified for this story said the two had worked together about ten years ago. Hartford was the cook to Seacor Power captain Dave Ledet.

“He and Captain Dave were very close,” the friend said.

As a cook, Hartford has been at sea for six to eight weeks straight. The man the crew called Big Ant was at least 6 feet, 2 inches, and maybe 300 pounds, a great presence on the ship.

“He was a really happy guy, always happy. He had the same greeting for everyone. He was like, ‘What’s up, Big Dawg?’” The friend said.



Anthony hartford

Anthony Hartford of New Orleans, the chef aboard the Seacor Power Lift, is pictured in an undated photograph provided by a friend on Saturday.


“He was one of the best cooks in the fleet. He barbecued the best steak I’ve ever had.”

Usually Saturday and Tuesday were steak days. Sundays were for the chicken. Monday was kidney beans or any type of beans. The seafood days were Friday.

Earlier this week, relatives drove south to Port Fourchon to join other pensive families of the missing. But they returned home.

It was heartbreaking to see families crying, not knowing what was going on. “Said his wife.” It was too much.

Hartford has taught her children not to settle down, telling them to do whatever you want, her eldest daughter Lucretia McKendall said.

He was doing it himself, building a man cave in a room next to the East New Orleans house.

He was an adorable giant. I didn’t know a stranger, said another relative, Felicia Wilson. Always optimistic, looking for the positive.

But the Saturday news didn’t leave much to say about where he was calling home.

Purchases made through links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: