BR Chopra, Yash Chopra and the powerful family of Bollywood filmmakers





The Chopras are one of the most influential cinematic families in Hindi cinema. They also contributed to the iconic Mahabharat, one of the most successful series in Indian television history. The Chopra family has produced some of the nation’s biggest blockbusters featuring top superstars from each decade. Baldev Raj Chopra founded BR Films in 1947, which was then directed by his son Ravi Chopra. BR Chopra’s younger brother, Yash Chopra, directed and produced several hits for BR Films, before branching out to form his own Yash Raj Films, with his son Aditya Chopra. Aditya Chopra has proven himself to be one of the premier producer-directors we have in Bollywood today, carrying on his family’s brilliant legacy. 1st generation: Baldev Raj Chopra: Patriarch Chopra was best known for making Hindi films like Naya Daur (1957), Sadhna (1958), Kanoon (1961), Gumrah (1963), Humraaz (1967), Insaaf Ka Tarazu (1980), Nikaah (1982), Awam (1987), and television series producer Mahabharat in 1988. His first film as a director, Afsana, was released in 1951 and established his name in Bollywood. He made successful films in all genres after 1972 – suspense thriller Dhund, drama Karma (1977), comedy film Pati Patni Aur Woh, detective film Insaaf Ka Tarazu, Muslim society in Nikaah and political thriller Awam. Chopra made a foray into television with Mahabharat. He has also produced the television series Kanoon, Aap Beeti, Vishnu Puran and Maa Shakti. He produced films like Baghbhan, Babul and Bhootnath after 2000. Yash Chopra: He started his career as Deputy Director of IS Johar and his older brother, BR Chopra. Yash Chopra made his directorial debut with Dhool Ka Phool in 1959. Chopra rose to prominence after directing the critically and commercially successful drama Waqt (1965), which pioneered the concept of ensemble casts. in Bollywood. In 1970, he founded his own production company, Yash Raj Films, whose first production was Daag: A Poem of Love (1973), a successful melodrama about polygamy. His association with Amitabh Bachchan has produced some of the most successful and iconic films in Indian cinema, including the action thriller Deewaar (1975), the romantic drama Kabhi Kabhie (1976), and the ensemble drama Trishul (1978). Chopra directed Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Veer-Zaara (2004) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), before announcing his retirement from directing in 2012. In 1970 Chopra married Pamela Singh and together they have two sons Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra. 2nd generation: Ravi Chopra: He started his career assisting his father BR Chopra in films like Dastaan ​​(1972) and Dhund (1973). He also helped his uncle Yash Chopra in Ittefaq (1969). Eventually he made his freelance directorial debut with Zameer (1975). He directed with his father the television series Mahabharat (198889). He passed away in 2014 and is survived by his wife and two children. Aditya Chopra: It has propelled Yash Raj Films to new heights, it is now a multinational conglomerate of film, media and entertainment that extends far beyond Indian cinema. As a filmmaker, he directed and produced several successful films during his three-decade career. He directed the all-time blockbuster Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge at the age of 23. Chopra had his brother Uday Chopra and his cousin Karan Johar as assistant directors of the film. His association with Shah Rukh Khan has resulted in several successful films Mohabbatein, Veer-Zara, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, etc. Aditya has also produced and written several other highly commercial and critically acclaimed films over the years – Bunty Aur Babli, Salaam Namaste, Fanaa, Dhoom and Chak De India. He also launched several new talents under his banner, including Anushka Sharma and Parineeti Chopra. He was married to Payal Khanna until their divorce in 2009. The couple had no children. In April 2014, he married actress Rani Mukerji in a private wedding ceremony in Italy. Rani belongs to the prestigious Mukerji family with generations of actors and filmmakers in the industry. In December 2015, Rani gave birth to their daughter Adira Chopra. Filmmaker Karan Johar is a cousin of Aditya Chopra. Uday Chopra: He made his acting debut in 2000 with Mohabbatein and has starred in several films including Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Mujhse Dosti Karoge and has a recurring role in the Dhoom franchise. He is the owner-manager (CEO) of YRF Entertainment and director of Yash Raj Films with his mother Pamela Chopra and his brother Aditya Chopra, owner of the company. In 2012, Chopra founded his own company, Yomics, which creates comics based on the famous Yash Raj films, including Hum Tum, Dhoom, and Ek Tha Tiger. Read all the latest news and the latest news here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos