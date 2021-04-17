COVID-Era Oscar producers: “It won’t be like anything that’s been done before”





Steven Soderbergh, Jesse Collins and Stacey Sher held a press conference via Zoom from Union Station, the main location of the April 25 telecast.

“I know it won’t be like anything that has been done before, so we’re looking into that,” Steven soderbergh, the Oscar-winning filmmaker and one of the three producers of the 93rd Oscar show scheduled for April 25 with Jesse collins and Stacey Sher said at a press conference teasing the show on Saturday morning. The trio spoke to the press via Zoom from Union Station, the main venue for several around the world where the nominees will meet in two Sundays from now on. “It’s going to be a very heartfelt show, and it will be upbeat as well,” added Collins, who was also the producer of this year’s COVID-impacted Super Bowl and Grammys halftime show. “It’s going to show us where we can go in the future. And I think that’s exactly what the Oscars need to be right now.” “We have to recognize what we’ve been through,” added Sher, who produced Soderbergh’s premonitory film in 2011.Contagion, “but we also have to fight for the cinema,” noting the recent announcement of the closure of Arclight theaters, including Hollywood’s Cinerama Dome. When asked if the telecast could have been pulled for its originally scheduled date of February 28, Soderbergh and Collins said: “It would have been impossible,” attributing the rise in vaccinations and testing to having made it possible now. . Soderbergh noted: “I am making my second film during COVID. We [now] know how to deal with situations like this. “ The trio continued to point out, as they have in other interviews and statements, their plans to make the broadcast look cinematic “You’ll feel like you’re watching a movie,” Soderbergh said and essentially running like a movie, with presenters playing versions of themselves, working from scripts crafted from pre-show interviews and emphasizing the community nature of the film industry by celebrating both big “names” and offline contributors. Soderbergh, when asked whether nominees will be required to wear masks, deliberately said “cryptically”: “Masks are going to play a very important role in the story of this evening.”







