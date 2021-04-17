Almost a third of California adults are fully vaccinated





Nearly a third of Californians 18 and over – 30.7% – are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a key measure just days after the state made everyone 16 and over eligible at a dose. More than half of adults – 53.3% – have received at least one injection of the vaccine, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccines made by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna require two injections of vaccine spaced several weeks apart, a vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson requires only one dose, but its use has been halted as health officials analyze the data on extremely rare blood clots reported by six people. Immunization rates are even higher among people 65 years of age and older. Of these residents, 84.9% have received at least one dose and 62.3% are fully vaccinated. Anyone aged 16 and over is eligible to get the vaccine in the state, and appointments can be made through the state My turn website or by calling (833) 422-4255. The state has so far administered nearly 24.7 million doses of the vaccine, 79.7% of those delivered to California, according to the Department of Public Health. The state performs an average of 387,325 injections per day. The surge in vaccines comes as new cases of COVID-19 remain relatively stable weeks after a winter flare that began in November and peaked during the holidays. California counties reported 2,817 new cases on Friday, according to data tracked by that news organization. The state has a seven-day average of 2,961, a 9% increase from a week ago, but down from the Jan. 10 high of 44,629 daily cases. There have been 3,688,954 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic, although that number does not include infections that have not been tested. Los Angeles County, the largest and hardest-hit in the state, reported 600 new cases on Friday, followed by San Diego County with 317 cases and San Bernardino County with 202. They were followed by the Sacramento, Riverside and Kern counties. The number of patients in hospital or in intensive care unit beds with confirmed cases of COVID-19 has also continued to improve. There were 1,833 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state as of Thursday, a decrease of 1.7 percent from the previous day. There were also 433 patients in intensive care beds with COVID-19, a decrease of 5.7 percent from the previous day. Deaths, which tend to lag behind cases by several weeks, have also continued to decline since their winter peak. The counties reported 120 deaths on Friday, for a seven-day average of 100 daily deaths. That’s a decrease of about 5% from a week ago and from the Jan.27 high of 566 average daily deaths. So far, 60,575 people have died from COVID-19 in California. Los Angeles County reported 32 deaths on Friday, followed by San Bernardino and Orange counties with 17 deaths each. They were followed by the counties of San Diego, Kern and Riverside. In the Bay Area, Santa Clara County reported the highest number of cases and added 94 cases and five deaths on Friday, for a total of 116,772 cases and 2,013 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Alameda County has reported 115 cases and zero new deaths, for a total of 85,077 cases and 1,475 deaths. Contra Costa County has reported 89 new cases and one death, for a total of 66,839 cases and 768 deaths. San Mateo County has reported one new case and four deaths, for a total of 41,016 cases and 560 deaths. San Francisco has reported four new deaths and has recorded 35,694 cases and 517 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos