Orange is new black actor suing NJ doctor accused of needle reuse

Christina castellanos felt more and more alarmed when she read a letter she received in the mail.

It was from Dr David Skillinge, president of the Hunterdon Medical Group.

The letter stated that her doctor, plastic surgeon Andrea Strauss, had not followed protocol when using syringes and that Castellanos, the patient, should be tested for HIV, hepatitis B and C and d. other blood-borne pathogens.

I opened this letter and my heart sank, says Castellanos.

Almost two years later, she is still fighting for answers.

Castellanos, a actor who grew up in Bridgewater and lives in Bound Brook, had small parts and substantive work in shows like Netflix Orange is the new black, Amazons Chase Street, NBC Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Hours Ray donovan and HBO High maintenance. She says she will also appear in Hulus Wu-Tang: an American saga.

Dr Andrea Strauss had operated on Castellanos in 2018, for her breast reduction surgery. The actor says she has only had problems since and has been hospitalized up to 30 times since the procedure following a recurrent infection.

Strauss, she says, is accused of reusing syringes. Castellanos is puzzled as to why an experienced doctor would do this.

Multiple requests to Hunterdon Medical Center for her medical records came to nothing, she said, despite the letter sent in 2019.

No one knows what happened to Dr Strauss, says Castellanos, 37. After its termination, it is as if it has fallen from the face of the earth.

In April 2020, she sued Strauss, Hunterdon Medical Center, Hunterdon Medical Group and Hunterdon Healthcare for assault, battery and bodily harm and infliction of emotional distress.

I just wish they would really take responsibility for what we went through, says Castellanos of his experience and that of other Strauss patients. She says she saw evidence of other patients having problems with the doctor in online posts about their treatment.

When you go to a doctor, you want to be able to trust him, she says.

With the defendants not responding, Scott Leonard, a lawyer for Castellanos, asked Judge Robert Wilson of the Somerset County Superior Court to enter a default judgment.

Christina Castellanos, right, in “Orange is the New Black”.Netflix

According to a court record, on April 7, 2021, Raymond Fleming, an attorney for Hunterdon Medical Center, asked the judge to stay the default judgment, saying a response would be forthcoming.

However, Castellanos has long struggled with health issues related to breast reduction surgery with Strauss, she says. A few weeks after the operation, she developed an infection in the breast. It was not the only problem.

It just didn’t look right, she said. There were abnormal scars and Strauss had to do the surgery again in the nipple area because the left side was lower than the right. Castellanos attributes the result to the fact that Strauss did not measure her breasts correctly before the surgery.

Later, when she returned to see Strauss to correct the operation, something did not go well. The doctor performed the second surgery in his office, as opposed to a surgery center. She also noticed the absence of nurses.

It was a red flag that I felt but missed because it was brand new to me, says Castellanos, noting that breast reduction was his first such procedure.

Castellanos also did not receive sufficient anesthesia, she said.

I was wide awake, she said. It was horrible to see all that blood.

Months after the operation, Castellanos had thick scars. Strauss tried to soften the scars with a series of injections. But nothing was working, says Castellanos.

My breasts were just awful, she said. I was ashamed of my body.

She had her last injection of this guy from Strauss in 2019.

This has been going on ever since this incident happened, she says of medical issues that have stalked her over the years.

Castellanos has since seen another doctor for corrective surgery to redo the reduction. She will soon undergo what she hopes will be her last related surgery.

She says the trauma from the first surgery, the subsequent procedure, and the disturbing letter from the medical center sent her to therapy.

Mentally, it took a toll on me, she says.

Chronic health issues have affected his acting work, Castellanos says.

I hope if I mention it, (it) can also help other people have the courage to speak out and maybe Hunterdon can take some sort of responsibility because it’s completely horrible, says- it.

I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. It was horrible. It was a nightmare that I still live to this day.

Thank you for relying on us to provide you with journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.

Amy Kuperinsky can be contacted at [email protected] and follow up to @AmyKup on Twitter.