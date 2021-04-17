The poignant symbolism of Prince Philip, funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh





The athletic Duke, who was president of the International Equestrian Federation, embarked on the dangerous sport of carriage driving at the age of 50, and the carriage he designed, driven by two Fell Ponies, Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm stood nearby. , with the cap, the gloves and the whip of the princes on the seat. Since 2003, the Duke had also been particularly interested in his last transport: more precisely, the Land Rover Defender TD5 130 which had been modified into a hearse. (Among other things, the Duke changed the color to a dark bronze green, an allusion to his distinguished military service in the British Royal Navy during World War II.) This was conducted by the Royal Engineers, and it was from members of the Grenadier Guards, of which the Duke served as colonel for 40 years, who placed his coffin there. The coffin, draped with its quartered standard representing the Dukes of Danish descent, its Greek origins, its surname Mountbatten (an Anglicization of the German Battenberg, introduced in 1917 when Britain and Germany were at war ), and the coat of arms of the city of Edinburgh, wore his Royal Navy officer’s cap and sword, alongside an arrangement of white sweet peas and roses bearing a handwritten note from the Queen. The royal family arrived in a fleet of Rolls-Royce Phantoms, the men dressed in morning suits (apparently to avoid the embarrassment of Prince Harry no longer being allowed to wear his old uniforms, having been stripped of his military titles honorary when he stepped down from royal duties, and Prince Andrews had not been promoted to admiral in this sixtieth year, for equally apparent reasons). The Dukes children and grandchildren walked behind the hearse, with Princes Harry and William diplomatically separated by Princess Annes’ son Peter Phillips. (Princess Anne declined titles for her own children.) The eldest children of the Dukes, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, led the procession. In her ankle-length black cloak and a striking wide-brimmed hat, the princess could have been a figure of 1910. The sense of grief and loss was unusually palpable in a family that traditionally presents a picture of unemotional stoicism as the deceased. Duke himself perfected it. God Save the Queen of course announced the arrival of His Majesty in his Bentley state. The Queen was dressed in black widows, brought to life only by the eye-catching Richmond brooch, formerly in the collection of the Queen’s grandmother, Queen Mary. (Made by Hunt & Roskell, it was presented to the future Queen Mary as a wedding gift by the City of Richmond in 1893.) It is a favorite piece of jewelry that the Queen often wore in the early years of her marriage, worn this times without the detachable pearl drop. There was no mourning veil, as these are traditionally reserved for the funeral of a sovereign.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos