New Framingham restaurant says it’s unrelated to Braza Bar & Grill

FRAMINGHAM More than a year has passed since Braza Bar & Grill gave way to Framingham after racking up violations, losing his liquor license and filing for bankruptcy.

Now that a similar new company is offering to move to her home, some city officials and the police department are concerned that she is, as one licensing commissioner said, a Braza redux.

Brazil’s new restaurant, 135 Grill, is getting closer to opening after having its licenses approved by the city’s Board of Licensing Commissioners on March 22 in a public hearing. But the past actions of the former owners of the premises have made things easy, especially given their alleged association with them by some city officials.

135 Grill Corp., doing business as 135Grill, is proposing to open at 672 Waverley St., formerly the home of Braza Bar & Grill. This business embittered the officials over numerous alcohol violations, complaints about noise at night, and the inability to pay rent.

Some city officials fear the new business could become a clone of the first, mainly because the owners of 135 Grill, Reginaldo Grilo from Marlborough and Gabriella Oliveria Bonfirm from Framingham, were also former managers of aBraza Bar & Grill in Everett.

Everett’s location was owned by a different person than Framingham, and neither Grilo nor Bonfim worked in Framingham or knew the owners, but town officials are still concerned about their affiliation with the problematic former tenant.

This new property should not be beset by violations that have occurred in the past, said attorney Paul Galvani, who represents business owners. (The owners) know the problems that have arisen and will do their best for a good family operation. “

To address these concerns, the police department recommended capping live entertainment at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays because of its “very close proximity to a residential area,” Lt. . Jorge Ruiz in a letter to the Council of Licensing Commissioners on behalf of the ministry ahead of the March 22 meeting.

These restrictions, however, were not enforced when the board unanimously approved the business, entertainment and all-alcohol licenses on March 22 due to Galvani’s objection to them, although one of its conditions was that the live entertainment end at least 30 minutes before the establishment closes. Another condition was that the business will need to be reassessed in six months to make sure it complies with the law and is not a loud neighbor.

The grill is offering to move into a 9,500 square foot space located in a business district on a property dating back to 1939, Galvani said. Grilo is about to be the manager and Bonfim the assistant manager. The owners entered into a five-year lease with the owner of the building, Galvani said. The lawyer said the owner, Philip Ottaviani, who is also a city councilor, is also transferring all the assets of the previous tenants, like his furniture and equipment, to the new owners.

The proposed opening hours for the full-service restaurant are 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday The menu offered for the company includes 14 grilled dishes, such as loin and the lime and chili marinated shrimp; seven entrees, including braised brisket and seafood linguini; three types of salads and side dishes such as garlic rice and feijo tropeiro, a popular dish from the Brazilian state of Minas Geraist that translates to “farmed beans.”

Few new restaurants appear to be opening in the city, and much has been done to attract another restaurant on site, including cutting the rent in half, Ottaviani said. .

“I’m going to be watching (the owners) as closely as you do because, I hate to say it, but they’re getting back on a short chain,” Ottaviani told the board on March 22. “Because, like I said, we are the owner of the country funding this whole operation. The (owners of the Braza Bar & Grill in Framingham) owed so much money and trying to find a restaurant to come to Framingham or elsewhere … good luck.

‘Give these guys a chance’

In early 2020, the Braza Bar & Grill in Framingham lost its liquor license and its assets were seized by the courts and handed over to the owner due to non-payment of rent. , Ottaviani said it was around $ 250,000.

But these are not the same owners as the 135 Grill, said Galvani, who opposed the police department’s recommendation to cut its hours of live entertainment, calling it a “severe time restriction.” The spot is also located next to a bar open until 1 a.m., he said.

Licensing Commissioner StuartPologes said he thought it was a strange coincidence that managers of a Braza Bar & Grill elsewhere would be interested in opening a new restaurant in a former Braza Bar & Grill restaurant in Framingham, but wanted Galvani to prove him wrong.

The intention is not to saddle up (the 135 grill owners), Pologe said. This place has had some issues so we have to be very, very careful moving forward.

Another commissioner, Laura Medrano, said the menu offered by the company seems weak and believes there is not much emphasis on the food served.

This worries me, it’s going to be a Braza redux … it’s just my perception, she said.

While the three licenses of the 135 Grill were approved by the licensing commissioners on March 22, the company still has a few tasks to deal with before it opens. These include a review by the city’s health department, a fire inspection, approval by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, and registration with the police department.

New owners deserve a chance to prove their compliance with the law and that they can be a good neighbor, Ottaviani said.

You won’t hear mepleading for pity I never pleaded for pity with the last tenant, he told council. I was with you to try to get rid of them. They weren’t paying, they didn’t care, and there was a lot of trouble and they weren’t looking for that.

