Entertainment
Elizabeth Taylor: In The Hollywood Star’s Eight Weddings
Eve crosbie
As the BBC airs a new documentary titled Elizabeth Taylor: A Life in Ten Pictures, find out all you need to know about her many loves
Moviegoers around the world still mourn the loss of the incomparable Elizabeth Taylor.
MORE: Elizabeth Taylor’s 10 Best Iconic Beauty Looks
If her talent and beauty have captivated millions of people on the big screen, it is her personal life that has made her a Hollywood star like no other. Elizabeth was known to fall in love in the blink of an eye and throughout her life she has been married eight times to seven men.
As the BBC airs a new documentary about the incredible actress titled Elizabeth Taylor: A Life in Ten Pictures, find out everything you need to know about the men in her life here …
WATCH: The most iconic wedding dresses of all time
Elizabeth got married for the first time just weeks after her 18th birthday. The bride married heir to the Hilton hotel empire, Conrad Nicholson ‘Nicky’ Hilton Jr, in a large and expensive ceremony hosted by her then-studio MGM. In the weeks that followed, Elizabeth realized that she had made a huge mistake; not only did she and Hilton have very little in common, he was also abusive and a heavy drinker. She got a divorce just eight months after their marriage.
Elizabeth first married at the tender age of 18
The following year, in 1952, she married British actor Michael Wilding. It was with Michael – a man 20 years her senior – that she welcomed her two sons Michael, born in 1953 and Christopher, born in 1955. The actress would have found their age gap attractive, because she wished ” the peace and quiet and the security of friendship “of their relationship. In 1957, after five years together, the couple divorced.
MORE: 10 Of The Most Unique Celebrity Engagement Rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Katy Perry, Lily Collins & More
She welcomed her first two children with her second husband Michael Wilding
She made her third trip down the aisle that same year to Mexico, marrying film and theater producer Michael Todd. Together, they welcomed a girl who gave Elizabeth her name. Tragedy struck just a year after their nuptials when Michael died in a plane crash.
Her third husband, Michael Todd, died in a plane crash
While the actress was devastated by Michael’s death, she found love again six months later with silly singer Eddie Fisher, one of her late husband’s best friends.. As Eddie was married to actress Debbie Reynolds, who was one of Elizabeth’s closest friends at the time, the affair resulted in one of Hollywood’s most talked about scandals.
Elizabeth’s affair with Eddie Fisher created a huge scandal
Nonetheless, Elizabeth and Eddie made matters official and got married in a ceremony in Las Vegas in 1959. They divorced five years later, in 1964, with Elizabeth later stating that she had only married him. because of his grief.
While still married to Eddie, the starlet met “the love of her life” Richard Burton. The couple, who were cast side by side in 1963 Cleopatra, began an affair while filming the hit film in Italy. Welsh actor Richard was also married at the time and left his wife to be with Elizabeth.
Elizabeth met Richard Burton on the set of Cleopatra
Ten days after Elizabeth’s divorce from Eddie, the couple married in March 1964 and their union lasted ten years. During this time, they adopted a baby girl named Maria. Nicknamed “Liz and Dick” by the media, the couple starred in 11 films together and were one of Hollywood’s most powerful couples.
AFTER: Hollywood Princess: what happened to Grace Kelly?
They first divorced in 1974 but reconciled the following year by marrying again in Botswana. Sadly, things weren’t meant to happen and their second marriage lasted less than a year.
Elizabeth and Richard got married twice
Later in her life Elizabeth said, “After Richard, the men in my life were just there to hold the coat, to open the door. All the men after Richard were really just company.”
Shortly after her final divorce from Richard, she met her sixth husband, Republican Senator John Warner. They married in 1976 and spent six years together before they split in 1982.
Her seventh husband was Republican Senator John Warner
After nearly a decade of being single, the actress last married in 1991 at the age of 59.. She said “yes” to construction worker Larry Fortensky whom she met while in rehab for his prescription drugs and alcohol addiction. They were married at the Neverland Ranch of her close friend Michael Jackson in California. The marriage lasted until October 1996.
She married construction worker Larry Fortensky one last time in 1991.
However, they remained close friends for the rest of Elizabeth’s life, who was plagued with illness. She contracted pneumonia twice, had hip replacements, had a benign brain tumor removed, and was successfully treated for skin cancer in the last two decades of her life.
In the early 2000s, she started using a wheelchair due to her back problems and was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. On March 23, 2011, after a long battle with the disease, she sadly passed away at the age of 79. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]