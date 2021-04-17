Elizabeth Taylor: In The Hollywood Star’s Eight Weddings

April 17, 2021 – 8:54 p.m. CEST



Eve crosbie

As the BBC airs a new documentary titled Elizabeth Taylor: A Life in Ten Pictures, find out all you need to know about her many loves



Moviegoers around the world still mourn the loss of the incomparable Elizabeth Taylor.

MORE: Elizabeth Taylor’s 10 Best Iconic Beauty Looks

If her talent and beauty have captivated millions of people on the big screen, it is her personal life that has made her a Hollywood star like no other. Elizabeth was known to fall in love in the blink of an eye and throughout her life she has been married eight times to seven men.

As the BBC airs a new documentary about the incredible actress titled Elizabeth Taylor: A Life in Ten Pictures, find out everything you need to know about the men in her life here …

Loading the player …

WATCH: The most iconic wedding dresses of all time

Elizabeth got married for the first time just weeks after her 18th birthday. The bride married heir to the Hilton hotel empire, Conrad Nicholson ‘Nicky’ Hilton Jr, in a large and expensive ceremony hosted by her then-studio MGM. In the weeks that followed, Elizabeth realized that she had made a huge mistake; not only did she and Hilton have very little in common, he was also abusive and a heavy drinker. She got a divorce just eight months after their marriage.

Elizabeth first married at the tender age of 18

The following year, in 1952, she married British actor Michael Wilding. It was with Michael – a man 20 years her senior – that she welcomed her two sons Michael, born in 1953 and Christopher, born in 1955. The actress would have found their age gap attractive, because she wished ” the peace and quiet and the security of friendship “of their relationship. In 1957, after five years together, the couple divorced.

MORE: 10 Of The Most Unique Celebrity Engagement Rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Katy Perry, Lily Collins & More

She welcomed her first two children with her second husband Michael Wilding

She made her third trip down the aisle that same year to Mexico, marrying film and theater producer Michael Todd. Together, they welcomed a girl who gave Elizabeth her name. Tragedy struck just a year after their nuptials when Michael died in a plane crash.

Her third husband, Michael Todd, died in a plane crash

While the actress was devastated by Michael’s death, she found love again six months later with silly singer Eddie Fisher, one of her late husband’s best friends.. As Eddie was married to actress Debbie Reynolds, who was one of Elizabeth’s closest friends at the time, the affair resulted in one of Hollywood’s most talked about scandals.

Elizabeth’s affair with Eddie Fisher created a huge scandal

Nonetheless, Elizabeth and Eddie made matters official and got married in a ceremony in Las Vegas in 1959. They divorced five years later, in 1964, with Elizabeth later stating that she had only married him. because of his grief.

While still married to Eddie, the starlet met “the love of her life” Richard Burton. The couple, who were cast side by side in 1963 Cleopatra, began an affair while filming the hit film in Italy. Welsh actor Richard was also married at the time and left his wife to be with Elizabeth.

Elizabeth met Richard Burton on the set of Cleopatra

Ten days after Elizabeth’s divorce from Eddie, the couple married in March 1964 and their union lasted ten years. During this time, they adopted a baby girl named Maria. Nicknamed “Liz and Dick” by the media, the couple starred in 11 films together and were one of Hollywood’s most powerful couples.

AFTER: Hollywood Princess: what happened to Grace Kelly?

They first divorced in 1974 but reconciled the following year by marrying again in Botswana. Sadly, things weren’t meant to happen and their second marriage lasted less than a year.

Elizabeth and Richard got married twice

Later in her life Elizabeth said, “After Richard, the men in my life were just there to hold the coat, to open the door. All the men after Richard were really just company.”

Shortly after her final divorce from Richard, she met her sixth husband, Republican Senator John Warner. They married in 1976 and spent six years together before they split in 1982.

Her seventh husband was Republican Senator John Warner

After nearly a decade of being single, the actress last married in 1991 at the age of 59.. She said “yes” to construction worker Larry Fortensky whom she met while in rehab for his prescription drugs and alcohol addiction. They were married at the Neverland Ranch of her close friend Michael Jackson in California. The marriage lasted until October 1996.

She married construction worker Larry Fortensky one last time in 1991.

However, they remained close friends for the rest of Elizabeth’s life, who was plagued with illness. She contracted pneumonia twice, had hip replacements, had a benign brain tumor removed, and was successfully treated for skin cancer in the last two decades of her life.

In the early 2000s, she started using a wheelchair due to her back problems and was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. On March 23, 2011, after a long battle with the disease, she sadly passed away at the age of 79. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.