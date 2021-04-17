A lot of jazz makes Sunseri Sunny | News, Sports, Jobs

STEUBENVILLE – The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t really been music to Dr Sunny Sunseri’s ears, since 2020 has put an end to the jazz concerts he is a part of.

This makes it all the sweeter that the musical genre he loves so much is something the Steubenville native can share with a local audience from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Gaslite Restaurant and Lounge at 820 Canton Road, Wintersville.

The Sunny Sunseri Jazz Trio which includes Joe DeFazio and Roger Barbour, both of Pittsburgh, will perform jazz, standards from the Great American Songbook, Bossa nova and other forms of Latin music.

“Over the past year, the pandemic has closed the rooms where we played”, Sunseri said, citing normal venues spanning the gamut from restaurants, nightclubs and private homes to parties, public events and outdoor events.

“In a normal year we do up to six to eight (concerts) per month throughout the Tri-State area, but in recent years it’s mostly the Pittsburgh area with an occasional gig in the Steubenville area, “ he said.

Sunseri’s jazz talents were a staple of local entertainment, for example, when the United Way of Jefferson County hosted its Jazz in the Garden events to thank the nonprofit organization’s loyal supporters.

“We started doing this in 2002”, he said of an event that has not happened in recent years.

Born and raised in Steubenville, Sunseri has performed with many different musicians and groups in the area’s jazz scene since 1980, but his interest came long before that.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t get involved in any music training as a teenager, but when I entered medical school I had a roommate who played guitar, so he started teaching me, and I got really interested in that, “ Sunseri said. “We played together there, and I started listening to jazz music and thought that was something that I would like to get involved in.

“I think one of the things that started it was the arrival of Bossa nova in the 60s with (jazz saxophonist) Stan Getz and, of course, ‘The Girl from Ipanema’ which hit the scene, and it really took off from there, “ Sunseri said of his interest in what was a new kind of jazz-infused music. “When I heard that I said this was what I wanted to play, what I wanted to do, so I was sort of, I’m quoting without a quote, studying this during the time I was finishing. medical school and my internship, then I was in the service for two years, ” said Sunseri, who practiced medicine with his father, Dr Albert Sunseri.

During the 1960s and 1970s, Sunseri studied harmony, theory, and guitar with Ed Yance of the Mingo Junction area. Yance was a former guitarist with the Gene Krupa Band. “He had been on the road with big names in jazz, and he had come back to that area and played everywhere, but he was also teaching here in Steubenville, so I started taking lessons with him and that’s it. the moment that I really got into understanding music theory, “ said Sunseri, who resides in Pittsburgh. “He kind of gave me instructions on what I was trying to play and helped me out, so I ended up playing with him and in various places around Steubenville, Wheeling and other areas.

Sunseri switched from electric guitar to acoustic bass in 1980, studying in Pittsburgh with Jeff Mangone of the Duquesne University School of Music on a sought-after recommendation from Joe Negri, a jazz guitarist who appeared in “Monsieur Roger’s neighborhood.” Sunseri had known Negri from seeing him perform in various places.

He studied bass for about three years. “I went to places where they played jazz and jazz musicians let me go to concerts and pretty soon I was doing it pretty regularly, and I actually started to find jobs. It was in 1980 ”, he explained.

From there he evolved to perform with various musicians in the Pittsburgh area, including pianist Carl Arter, with whom he became a bassist in 1986. Arter was a legend of Pittsburgh music as a pianist, saxophonist and music teacher for over 60 years. career has involved associations with famous jazz artists including John Coltrane, Dizzy Gillespie, Ahmad Jamal and Ray Brown. His most famous pupil, Sunseri points out in a CV, was saxophonist Stanley Turrentine.

Sunseri continued as Arter’s bassist and as “On call” bassist for many other jazz musicians, working in various venues in Pittsburgh, Akron, Cleveland, Florida, Hilton Head, SC and New York. His association with Arter continued until his death in January 2006.

Sunseri has worked with a variety of Pittsburgh jazz musicians, a long list that includes Ray Crummie and Joe Negri, and has performed in occasional jam session arrangements with a host of notables including Stanley Turrentine and Chris Brubeck.

A member of the Washington Jazz Society Board of Directors since 2019, Sunseri pursues an active career in music, most recently performing with the Roger Barbour Jazz Quartet.

The name of a band for a performance depends on who got the gig, explained Sunseri, when asked about the official name of the band he’s in on Tuesday and other cases. “We are essentially independent musicians who work with different groups”, he said. “This is one of the reasons and the other is that I am from here and people recognize my name” he said of the restaurant sign notice of his performance this week.

Sunseri enjoys playing for several reasons.

“Well, one of the things that I enjoy is the challenge of working with another musician and being able to make what we play not only acceptable, but hey,” he explained. “With bass it’s a constant learning process and with music it’s a constant learning process, so I enjoy the challenge but also the satisfaction of bringing it together and making the audience appreciate it.” , “ Sunseri said.

“I think one of the things that I enjoy is if you play jazz, if you play a musical, you play a song with a specific melody, so when you start that particular song, the process consists of playing this melody the way it is originally written, then each individual in the group has the opportunity to do what is called improvisation on this melody, playing their own interpretation of what they hear with the melody, essentially composing his own interpretation of it, “ Sunseri continued.

“And one of the nice things about that is that as a bass player I have to make sure that the chord changes are followed so that the gist of the basic part of the melody, the song , be set for the improviser, so that’s one of the challenges of being the bassist – to make sure you have that basic song build described the way it’s meant to be and that you have to also make sure that whatever rhythm they are going to play, I also make sure that rhythm is maintained, ” he said of what he described as some of the challenges of being the bassist.

Improvisations made, the focus returns united “To rephrase the melody of the song again.”

This jazz is “unpredictable,” Sunseri agrees, is one of its attractions. “It’s unpredictable, but you have to make sure that the unpredictability doesn’t disrupt the construction of the game.”

Music is a constant teacher for those who choose to be a student forever. “You never stop learning – there is always something more to learn and accomplish with music,” Sunseri said.