Acclaimed Turkish actor sued for insulting president with Twitter posts

DUBAI: If asked, most people would probably admit they would have struggled to survive the mental toll of isolation caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic without access to social media, shopping online and video conferencing to compensate for the loss of human contact.

And yet these same technologies, which accelerated globalization and brought together distant cultures for the first time at the touch of a keyboard, have actually left many people feeling more lonely, alienated, and withdrawn than ever before.

Far from making societies more tolerant, cosmopolitan, and sociable, the addiction to mobile devices as a form of validation, and the instant gratification of streaming and home delivery has left many aggressively intolerant, proudly parochial, and unhealthy introverted people.

Activists from the United Hindu Front (UHF) hold signs and a photo of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg during a protest in New Delhi on February 4, 2021 (AFP / File Photo)

Globalization has brought us all together in one global forum, where we all come together, said Amin Maalouf, one of the world’s most important modern Arab writers and author of Adrift: How Our World Lost its Way, among other books. .

But being together didn’t bring us together. It made us look for what makes us different from the person next to us.

Participating this year in the Emirates Airline Literature Festival held in Dubai, the French author of Lebanese origin based in Paris described the situation as the great paradox of our time.

French author of Lebanese origin based in Paris, Amin Maalouf, one of the greatest modern Arab writers in the world. (AFP / File Photo)

We are more and more alike, we have the same vision of the world, the same instruments in our hands, and we know the same things. We have the same aspirations. Yet at the same time, we want to think that we are very different, he said.

Anyone who has ever shared an unpopular opinion on social media will tell you just how much tribal and dogmatic netizens can be protected from anonymity online. Political disagreements can take the form of vitriolic personal attacks, while facts are often brushed aside instead of tropes and conspiracies.

These disagreements may not be such a big deal if they stay online. But as the U.S. Capitol Riots demonstrated on January 6, unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud were enough to incite real-world mob violence.

With so many sources of biased news and agenda-driven news on the World Wide Web, all competing for hits, clicks and shares to shape the mainstream narrative, it’s hard to know who or what. what to trust.

As a result, members of the public often fall back on familiar narratives and imaginary communities instead of rigorous fact-checking and openness to different points of view.

South Korea, after years of boasting cutting-edge technology ranging from high-speed internet to Samsung smartphones, is now striving to pull its young tech enthusiasts out of digital addiction. (AFP / File Photo)

I think this is completely normal, because we have been brought together very quickly by the acceleration of science and technology and we have not assimilated yet, added Maalouf.

But we can be confident in the long term. The main trend is a trend towards the unification of the world, the unification of humanity, which will eventually become, one day, a nation of very different people, but with a common sense of destiny.

But, in the short term, the assertion of specific identities is increasingly aggressive, and it will take time to accept the reality created by new technologies.

The Middle East and North Africa are among the best regions in the world for internet penetration. According to Internet World Stats, which tracks global internet usage, social media engagement, and online market research, nearly 67% of the region was connected in 2019, up from 58.8% on average. global.

Saudi Arabia, like other Gulf states, scored particularly high on this measure. The Kingdom’s internet penetration among its 35.3 million inhabitants was over 90%, exposing Arabs to a world of ideas and identities, but also to its divisions.

The paradox explored by Maalouf has been widely recognized by the literary community who participated in the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature.

Virtual platforms like Netflix and Zoom have become lifesavers for a world plagued by a pandemic forced inside, but in sanctioned Syria where both websites are blocked, people increasingly feel disconnected . (AFP / File Photo)

Saudi novelist Badriah Al-Bishr, the first woman to win the Arab Press Award for Best Newspaper Column in 2011, told Arab News that although the adoption of new technologies is a major achievement for humanity , it had led to an information overload.

Information is not knowledge. We formulate our knowledge from data, the same way we make bread from flour. Technology is a positive for humanity, the problem is how it is used, she said.

To sift through this ocean of data, tech companies have created sophisticated interaction-based algorithms to target users with relevant content. However, algorithms used by social media giants, such as Facebook, can lock users into a narrow, blind worldview of what they think they want to see. That’s the danger of algorithms, Ahlam Bolooki, director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, told Arab News.

In August, five months before the riots on the U.S. Capitol, data scientists working for Facebook warned company executives that the platform was hosting an alarming number of groups promoting hate speech.

Facebook usage has remained stable in the United States despite a series of controversies over the main social network, even as young users operate rival platforms such as TikTok, according to an April 7, 2021 survey (AFP / File Photo)

According to internal documents seen by the Wall Street Journal in January, 70% of America’s 100 most active civic groups are considered unsuitable for issues such as hate, misinformation, bullying and harassment.

Leaders have been told that one of the groups with the highest level of engagement collects the most incendiary news of the day and delivers it to a vile mob that immediately and repeatedly calls for violence.

The researchers added: We need to do something to stop these conversations from happening and growing as quickly as they do.

Facebook has since pledged to revise its algorithms.

Al-Bishr noted that the pace of change is also causing a generational break.

A Twitter logo is displayed on a mobile phone with President Trump’s Twitter page displayed in the background, whose account has been suspended following a series of unsubstantiated allegations on the platform. (AFP / File Photo)

Millennials, who were born during this time of technological advancement, believe this is what life is, they don’t know what they lack. But we, the older generation, can see the gaps, she added.

Naouel Chaoui, an Algerian-Italian who runs a popular book club that was forced online during the COVID-19 pandemic, stressed that the technology, despite its practicality, could not replace human contact.

Because of technology, we lose the need for contact, for real contact, for human contact; a pat on the shoulder, a hug. Body language is a big part of our communication, which when missing loses its authentic expression, she told Arab News.

I have a feeling that the new generations are missing this crucial part of the reunion. They meet through games, on screens or through their phones.

Perhaps one solution, once the pandemic has passed, would be for people to unplug a little more often, challenge their preconceptions and broaden their horizons.

Elif Shafak, a prominent Anglo-Turkish author, speaking at his session. (Provided)

Elif Shafak, a prominent Anglo-Turkish author, whose work has been translated into 54 languages, said the experience of a diversity of viewpoints was vital to the learning process.

We humans do not learn by repetition. We won’t learn as much from the similarity as we learn from the differences, Shafak, author of 10 Minutes 38 Seconds In This Weird World and The Forty Rules of Love, told the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature.

When people from different backgrounds with different histories meet, they challenge and help each other in cognitive flexibility, changing perspective.

I firmly believe in the importance of cosmopolitan encounters, the importance of bringing together people with different backgrounds and letting them talk to each other.

