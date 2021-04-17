Victoria Beckham looks stunning in a silk dress and topknot as Cruz Beckham pays homage to mom





April 17, 2021 – 11:38 PM CEST



Matthew moore Cruz Beckham paid tribute to mom Victoria Beckham as she turns 47

Victoria beckham turned 47 on Saturday, and she received a touching tribute from her youngest son, Cruz beckham. MORE: Victoria Beckham’s New Statement Necklace Has A Serious’ 70s Touch In the family photo, Victoria and Cruz are sitting side by side, both showing small smiles. Cruz wore a white T-shirt, a cap and necklaces, while his mother wore a beautiful silk dress and had her hair in a top knot. Loading the player … WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares amazing new hobby with Cruz on trip to Miami Paying homage to his mother on her special day, Cruz wrote: “Happy Birthday Mom, have a nice day @victoriabeckham.” He signed his message with a heart-shaped emoji. Fans were moved by Cruz’s message, and one said: “Best son x mom duo ever”, while a second added: “HBD QUEEN VB !!” “She’s still 20 years old,” enthused a third fan, while a fourth noted the family resemblance between the two, calling them “twins.” Victoria turned 47 on Saturday Many other fans used Victoria’s nickname when she was part of the Spice Girls. “Happy Birthday Posh,” they wrote. MORE: Victoria Beckham Looks Amazing In A Thigh-Slimming Ruffle Mini Dress MORE: Victoria Beckham Just Launched The Perfect White Bridal Suit The former pop singer started her birthday celebrations early, like her and her husband David Beckham joined Kim kardashian for a frenzied evening in Miami. The trio were pictured at the opening of Pharrell Williams’ new hotel, the Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach. The star then posted a pic of the night with her posing with Pharrell, David, Kim and DJ David Gutman and model Isabel Grutman. “I feel so lucky to have met so many amazing people here in Miami!” the star said. “Many thanks to @pharrell and @davegrutman for hosting @intermiamicf’s opening season event last night.” Victoria also received tributes from her other sons She also posted a more personal photo of herself and David together on the beach, as a small oil barrel fire burned near them. “Thank you @davidbeckham for making my birthday so special. I love you so much !!! Kisses @brooklynbeckham, @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx” Victoria’s other two sons also paid tribute. Brooklyn posted a photo of him and his mom probably on the same beach, writing: “Happy birthday mom xx i love you so much.” And Romeo posted a snap of the pair together in front of an idyllic lakeside, saying, “Happy Birthday Mom !! “Hope you are having the most amazing day, I love you so much. You are amazing.” Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos