Directors Steve McQueen and James Mangold celebrate their Oscar-nominated collaborators





12:30 p.m. PDT 04/17/2021



through



Carolyn Giardina



Sean Bobbitt and Phedon Papamichael won this year’s Oscars for Best Cinematography.

Before Sean Bobbitt won his first Oscar nomination this year for Shaka King’s Judas and the Black Messiah, the veteran DP already had a close working relationship with Steve McQueen on a series of films, since McQueen’s directorial debut in 2008, Hunger, under titles including Shame, Widows and his best winning photo 12 years of slavery. “He should have been nominated a long time ago. I’m very happy for him now, ”McQueen says of his friend and collaborator. “It was very painful for me, when it was not nominated for 12 years. “ The director marvels at Bobbitt’s ability to bring “empathy and understanding” to this cinematography. “We see impressions on things,” he says. “We fill in the gaps with our brains. I think that’s what he’s done here in a way.” For Judas and the Black Messiah, the drama Warner Bros. on the assassination of Illinois President Blank Panther, Fred Hampton, McQueen says Bobbitt uses light “almost like painting. What he has done is give us an impression of things and let the emotion flow . “ He adds: “A first point of contact with something is always with our eyes. We make judgments. And I think he is a master and I use this word in a positive way by manipulating the light to translate it to the audience. . “ James Mangold describes his longtime cinematographer, Phedon Papamichael, who won his second Oscar nomination this year, for Aaron Sorkin The Chicago 7 trial as “charming and extremely knowledgeable”. He adds: “My growth as a filmmaker is inextricably linked to the lessons I learned from him. I think Phedon taught me to be aware of what is really going on. [on set] rather than coming up with too many preconceived ideas about what I want. For many directors, I think there is a huge loss of treasure or brilliance in your film when your predefined ideas prevent you from seeing the magic that spontaneously happens on your set. “ The director whose work with Papamichael includes 3:10 at Yuma, Walk the line and Ford vs. Ferrari adds that the DP is “brilliant” with the actors. “It chases the light and it chases the image, but it is extremely hungry and sensitive to performance,” says Mangold. “There is a tremendous amount of empathy and kindness in his work towards the actors who collaborate with him.” Mangold adds: “There is the moment when you work with your team, and you feel like a manager with your team. And it was with Phedon for the first time that I felt that I was not fighting my collaborators or wasn’t trying to get anything… out of them, but I was inundated with inspiration. ” This story first appeared in an April issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, Click here to subscribe.







