‘THR Presents’ Q&A with ‘Sound of Metal’ Writers, Actor





Oscar nominees Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder and Paul Raci chat with Scott Feinberg of the Hollywood Reporter.

“This film is a unifier at a time when we really need it,” says Paul Raci while discussing Sound of metal, for which he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, during a THR presents Powered by Vision Media Q&A alongside the film’s three writers who are nominated for Best Original Screenplay:Derek Cianfrance (who co-wrote the story it is based on), Abraham Marder (who co-wrote the screenplay) and Darius marder (who co-wrote the two and also directed the film). The story of a young heavy metal drummer who begins to lose his hearing (played by the nominee for best actor Ahmed Rice) was inspired in part by Cianfrance’s own experiences, and was originally intended for a short docudrama titled Metalhead, which Cianfrance was supposed to direct but finally abandoned following his escape film, 2011 Blue valentine. “I couldn’t do it anymore,” he said, and ended up handing it over to his co-writer on 2012 The place Beyond the Pines, Darius Marder, with his blessing for trying to turn him into a feature-length screenplay and directorial debut of Marder. Darius Marder, in turn, enlisted his brother Abraham to help him with the script, at a time when Abraham was grappling with what his brother described as a “hellish” physical illness. Abraham says he liked “just that I could have an excuse to be together,” and Darius says the creative process seemed to heal his brother: “Life has started to flow into you, Abe.” Once a script was locked in place, the casting process began. Among those who sent in audition tapes for the role of Joe, a recovering alcoholic who lost his hearing during the Vietnam War and now runs a shelter for recovering deaf drug addicts, was Raci, a stage actor. veteran of the Los Angeles area. Raci’s wife, who is also his agent, continued production to confirm that they had received his tape and was told that it could not be located. “In fact, she begged them to look for him, at least,” says Raci. “Five minutes later they called back and said, ‘Darius wants to talk to Paul.'” Raci, himself a Child of Deaf Adults (CODA), a Vietnam vet and recovering drug addict turned counselor, was impressed with the character. “I have met so many Joes in my life,” he says. “Everything seemed to be things that I had experienced.” He also praised Darius Marder’s “very loving presence” as a director for helping him deliver a performance that has garnered considerable success and has already changed his life and career. “I’m turning things down now,” Raci says with a smile as his colleagues clap, and he emphasizes, in what might be a glimpse of an Oscar acceptance speech: “To anyone who considers himself a struggling actor. , which is all dude here writing his own screenplay, don’t give up. Just do what’s in front of you and move on. Do not abandon. “ Darius Marder is proud of Raci and the “inclusiveness” of Sound of metal, which as a tribute to his grandmother and that of Abraham, who lost his hearing after taking an antibiotic, and all deaf people, features open captions from start to finish. He said doing it was obvious: “Can you imagine making a movie involving the deaf community and then saying, ‘By the way, you’re not welcome’?” This THR presents brought to you by Amazon Studios; additional material and other additional content can be viewed at THRPresent.HollywoodReporter.com.







