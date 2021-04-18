Entertainment
Batman finally tells Jim Gordon his best-kept secret
Seeing that Jim Gordon no longer has access to the GCPD Bat signal, Batman revealed one of his biggest secrets to the former commissioner.
Warning! Spoilers ahead for Joker # 2
In the latest issue of DC Comics’ The Joker,Batman finally leave Jim gordon in one of his best-kept secrets, though it’s one the former commissioner probably should have known years ago. In this new series, Jim Gordon has been offered a significant enough sum of money to track down and kill the Joker, who recently fled Gotham and the country after the ravages of last year. Joker War and the recent attack on Arkham Asylum. At this point in Gordon’s life, he actually has the idea of killing the evil Clown Prince of Crime once and for all, although he still needs Batman’s help to do so. However, Gordon’s normal ways of communicating with the Dark Knight via Bat-Signal won’t really work if he’s operating outside Gotham.
In the first issue of writer James Tynion IV’s new series featuring the art of Guillem March, Gordon is at a point in his life where he’s had enough of the evil of Joker, especially the evils he has committed. against Jim and his children on a personal level. Not only was Joker responsible for the recent death of Jim’s son, Gordon will never forget Joker crippling his daughter Barbara and torturing Jim in Alan Moore.The murderous joke. Combined with Joker’s recent major attacks on Gotham and Jim no longer being the city’s police commissioner, Gordon appears ready to do what he believes needs to be done: The Joker must die.
However, that’s not something he’s going to say to Batman, especially when he needs the Dark Knight’s help toJoker # 2. Intentionally omitting his intention to possibly kill Joker, Gordon reveals to Batman the offer that was made and his determination to hunt down the Joker. Batman agrees to help, Gordon letting the Dark Knight believe that he will only find Joker, so Batman can bring him in. As Gordon asks for access to Batman’s files in his Bat-Computer, he’s also asking for something he should have. Years ago, the tradition of the Bat-Signal had not been so prevalent in the myth of Batman.
Even if Gordon still had access to the Bat-Signal on the GCPD rooftop, it wouldn’t be much help since Gordon will be out of the country. As such, it makes perfect sense that Jim would have the Batman number, even though he really should have had it years ago. Chances are the only reason he hadn’t had it in the Batman stories before was that it would have definitely made the concept of Bat-Signal useless. However, Gordon now has a significant need to have the Dark Knight figures, though it begs the question if this is the last nail in the coffin for the Bat-Signal as fans know it. It seems likely, especially given the anti-vigilant stance of Gotham’s new mayor and that Batman has already built smaller bat signals all around town in response.
Either way, it’s a pretty funny scene that acknowledges the fact that Gordon should have had Batman’s number much earlier, although it’s quite interesting to see if Gordon actually uses the number to call the Dark Knight a once Joker is found. Gordon seems determined enough to kill the Joker, although he did promise his daughter Batgirl that he wouldn’t do it unless he could convince her that it was the right thing to do in future issues of DC Comics. Anyway, it’s pretty awesome that Jim gordon now Batman on abbreviated dialing.
More: Red Hood’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming The Next Joker
