Entertainment
11 Bollywood celebrities who married after the age of 40 prove love is unrelated
The journey down the aisle is one of the most important and beautiful adventures one takes. Although there is no age limit for love, Indian society has led us to believe that there is an age bar by which you should get married. Everyone is expected to get married before they turn 30.
For some it is possible but for others the priorities are different. Today we have celebrities for you who got married after the age of 40. These celebrities lead happy lives with their respective spouses and have proven to get married when they think it is time and not according to society. So, let’s take a look at the Bollywood celebrities who got married after the age of 40.
# 1. Aamir Khan
This perfectionist actor, producer and TV presenter is also a loving and caring family man. Aamir married Reena Dutta when he was only 21. This marriage did not last forever and the two divorced. Aamir later found the love of his life in Kiran Rao. He married her on December 5, 2005 when he was already 40 years old. The couple welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy.
# 2. Neena Gupta
Neena Gupta is one of the fiercest women we’ve ever seen. She welcomed her daughter, designer Masaba Gupta, out of wedlock and raised her to be a proud woman. Neena’s affair with legendary West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards was constantly under the control of Indian society, but she didn’t mind. Neena finally tied the knot with Vivek Mehra in 2008, at the age of 54.
# 3. Urmila Matondkar
the Chamma-Chamma Bollywood girl was the life of all hearts when she was at the peak of her career. When someone is this gorgeous and talented, they bond with everyone. However, it was businessman / model Mohsin Akhtar Mir who stole her heart. The two were married in Kashmir on March 3, 2016, when Urmilla was 42 years old.
# 4. Preity Zinta
This bubbly Bollywood lady is not only a talented actress, but also a successful businesswoman. She was related to most of her co-stars simply because she shared a good rapport with them. Love came into her life a little later and she made the most of it. At the age of 41, she married Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016.
# 5. John Abraham
After ending a long relationship with dark beauty, Bipasha Basu, John hasn’t been linked with anyone for a long time. This handsome hunk, however, surprised everyone when he married investment banker Priya Runchal in a secret ceremony on January 3, 2014. John was 41 at the time and the two are fine.
# 6. Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan’s first marriage to Amrita Singh ended in 2004, after which he was linked with various gorgeous women. The one who finally got the Bollywood Nawab hired was our Bebo, Kareena Kapoor. After a 4-year relationship, Saif married Kareena at the age of 42 on October 16, 2012.
# 7. Farah Khan |
Farah Khan is a self-taught woman. She started her Bollywood journey as a choreographer and quickly made her way to the top and became a successful director. Farah met Shirish Kunder on the film sets, Main hoon na. The two fell in love and after a lot of cuddling, Farah said yes to Shirish. She married at the age of 40 on December 9, 2004 and gave birth to triplets afterwards.
# 8. Boney Kapoor
Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s marriage has been controversial as the two got married when Boney was already married to Mona Kapoor. When the dust finally subsided, Boney and Sridevi gave us one of the most successful and happy marriages in Bollywood. Boney was 41 when he married Sridevi on June 2, 1996 and continued to be in love with her until the legendary actress’ untimely death on February 24, 2018.
# 9. Sanjay Dutt
Some people take a little longer than others to settle down with the right partner and Sanjay Dutt is one of them. Manyata Dutt is his third wife, whom he married on February 7, 2008. Previously, he was married to Richa Sharma and then to Rhea Pillai. At the age of 48, he found a partner who proved to be his pillar of support during the rainy days.
#ten. Suhasini mulay
Suhasini Mulay is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses Bollywood has ever seen. She was in a lifelong relationship that ended in 1990 and lived a single life until she found love in Atul Gurtu. The two tied the knot on January 16, 2011 when they were both over 60.
# 11. Kabir Bedi
The Bedis have always defied the conventional methods of society. True to their USP, Kabir Bedi, 70, married Parveen Dusanj on January 15, 2016. Parveen is almost half his age, which many did not approve of. The couple were not put off by the comments and are leading happy lives.
Finding a partner to spend the rest of your life with is a blessing. When it comes to love, age is just a number. These celebrities have proven that there is no age to get married. You can get married whenever you want. It should be because of love and not because of pressure. We are happy to see that these celebrities are leading happy married lives.
Images courtesy: Instagram
