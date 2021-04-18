Marvel has confirmed Spider-Man is a toxic lover (in the most extreme way)





Spider-Man is well known for his relationship issues, but when presented with the most difficult relationship decision of his life, Peter Parker lost his mind.

Spider Man has struggled to balance his relationships over the years, but when he broke down and lost his mind having to choose between the two greatest loves of his life, Marvel proved that Peter Parker can be a toxic lover. One of the oldest debates among spider fans is the age-old question: who is the best girl for Peter, Gwen Stacy, or Mary Jane Watson? And a comic has tried to answer that question in the most horrific way possible. Peter and Gwen’s connection is hard to compete with. If her life hadn’t ended so suddenly, Peter would probably still be with her to this day. However, Gwen’s death laid the groundwork for MJ to become a still rock in Peter’s life, standing by his side and lifting him up in some of his darkest moments. Yet, according to the House of M Universe – an alternate reality in which every Marvel character’s deepest wishes come true – Peter’s ideal life involves Gwen, not MJ. However, the fact that Peter lost his sanity and became the Green Goblin in this reality may provide a compelling argument for MJ. Peter became the goblin in response to living in a world he subconsciously knew to be a fabrication – could that be in large part because Peter knew deep down that MJ was the girl he had to be with? Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Marvel and Spider-Man Silk Confirms Major Controversial Difference In What if? Spider-Man: House of M, a short story titled What if Spider-Man had stepped in for the Scarlet Witch by Frank Tieri and Brian Haberlin presents a fuzzy area– as a storyline in which Gwen Stacy returns to the primary Marvel Universe alongside Peter following the events of House of M. To complicate matters even further, Gwen and Peter’s child from House M, Richie, is also returning. Needless to say, MJ can’t help but feel threatened by what she calls the “photocopy” version of Gwen. Peter tries to make everything work out by staying with MJ and spending time with his son whenever possible, but his love and that of Gwen are still present, creating serious internal turmoil for Peter. Somewhere down the line, Peter cracks under the weight of responsibility and his House of M Green Goblin personality shines once again. He lures MJ to a remote location where he holds her against a wall, disguises himself as a green goblin, and reveals his true feelings. In an ice cold monologue, Peter tells MJ that he was happiest with Gwen in the reality M house. He confesses that his sense of responsibility towards MJ has blinded him and he no longer has no choice but to kill her. As Peter spins his Goblin Glider to impale MJ, his sanity returns for a brief moment. Realizing what has become of him, Peter jumps in front of the glider in the last second to save MJ. Right before he dies, Peter tells MJ that he will always love him. So who is the best girl for Peter between MJ and Gwen? It seems they both are, given that the very thought of having to choose between the two caused Peter’s brain to short and a full-fledged goblin. Even more interesting is the fact that Peter’s sense of responsibility has been tested on countless occasions, but it is the very idea of ​​having to choose between the two loves of his life that leads to his psychotic break. Considering the mental toughness Spider Manhas turned out to be in some of the darkest times of his life, it’s safe to say he’s not exactly the most stable when it comes to relationships. NEXT: How Spider-Man & Gwen Stacy’s Love Destroyed The Marvel Universe Black Lightning & Katana’s comedic romance is about to kill him

About the Author Andrew Cavalluzzi

(92 articles published)

Andrew is an entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. As an avid fan of all things movies, comics, video games and TV series, he spends most of his time accumulating knowledge in all of these categories. His obsession with the Marvel Universe knows no bounds, and his endless quest to find the perfect word formation that best captures his adoration for storytelling will likely be the end of him. More from Andrew Cavalluzzi







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos