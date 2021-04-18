Zack Snyder reveals deleted scene of Justice League actor Green Lantern





Last month, Justice League by Zack Snyder zoomed in on HBO Max, revealing the ultimate directorial version of the film to the masses, at least that’s what we thought. Although it was billed as a cut from the movie showcasing exactly what Snyder himself wanted from the project, it turns out it wasn’t entirely exact. One of the new scenes he shot once the streamer shed some light on the project involved the introduction of a current Green Lantern – John Stewart, to be exact – but the timing didn’t make the final version on. HBO Max. Now Snyder has confirmed that Stewart is played by an actor named Wayne T. Carr, someone who was referred to the filmmaker by Justice League star Ray Fisher. “This [concept art] was based on the actor who did the scene for us and was a guy named Wayne T. Carr. He’s an incredible actor and an incredibly kind gentleman, ”Snyder revealed during a virtual appearance at Justice Con. He added, “I told him there was a chance it wasn’t in the movie because we were shooting it in my driveway and I’m not 100% sure he thought it was real. I was talking to him the other day and he was just excited about it – he loved the movie and was super excited for the reception the movie got and he is just very gracious. “?!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! News of a Green Lantern appearance first crept in earlier this month when concept artist Jojo Aguilar shared the visual development art that this production team was using for the character. Twitter users quickly identified the actor’s likeness used in concept art and now Snyder himself has confirmed the actor’s role. It was the best experience of my career with @ZackSnyder . I worked for a long time and by far he was the most professional, the nicest and the coolest! and thank you @ jayoliva1 for introducing me to him! #SnyderCut #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/Uil99i7liW – jojo aguilar (@ jojoaguilar33) April 2, 2021 “The studio told me that I was not allowed to shoot anything. That there would be no movie of any kind. During production, that was something they insisted on. And I still shot stuff, of course, in my backyard. And one of the things I shot was the Green Lantern scene, ”Snyder said. Squire. “And then they asked me, when they saw the film and saw that I put it in there, they took it off. And I said I would stop if they tried to take it off. And I felt bad. The truth is, I didn’t want the fans to not have a movie, just based on what position I was going to take. “ He added, “The Green Lantern was John Stewart. And that was a part of it too. I was like, I don’t want to take a colored person out of this movie. I’m not going to do that. But I had it. feeling like you had Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter at the end, that was good. “ Justice League by Zack Snyder is now streaming on HBO Max. What was your favorite moment Justice League by Zack Snyder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or in hit our writer @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter!







