Hollywood Flashback: Anthony Hopkins jumpstarted his career playing Hannibal Lecter

3:30 p.m. PDT 04/17/2021



through



Seth Abramovich



Before winning the role in “The Silence of the Lambs” in 1991, the actor was almost done with Hollywood.

When he won the role of Hannibal Lecter in 1991 Thesilenceofthelambs, Anthony Hopkins was almost done with Hollywood. Movie concerts had dried up for the Welshman, whose summary at the time included the 1985 miniseries Hollywood brides, based on the novel by Jackie Collins. While he had previously worked in psychological terror, playing a deranged ventriloquist in the 1978s Magic, Hopkins’ strong point was primarily the period theater; he was not an obvious choice for the cannibalistic serial killer. Still, director Jonathan Demme “has a bee in my cap,” as he later said of the casting of Hopkins: “I think he has the ability to project extremely heightened intelligence, which was the key to Lecter as a word lover. just rolls off Tony’s tongue. “ When Hopkins first received the script, he thought he had been sent a children’s movie. Ten pages later, he called his agent and asked him if it was a firm offer, because the part was “the best part I have ever read,” he recently said (see page 17). Demme, who died in 2017, was absolutely right in her instincts. Hopkins co-star Jodie Foster was so terrified of his performance at the reading table that she kept her distance from him for the duration of the shoot. Lecter won Hopkins his first Oscar at age 54, leading to a career rebirth and five other nominations, for 1993. The remains of the day, Years 1995 Nixon, 1997 Friendship, 2019’s The two popes and this year The father. If he wins, it will be his second. This story first appeared in an April issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, Click here to subscribe.







