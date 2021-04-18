Dominic Purcell leaves the CW series in season 6





Dominic Purcell, who plays Legends of Tomorrows career criminal Mick Rory / Heat Wave, announced on Friday that he was not interested in continuing as a series regular. The deal is still ongoing. I’m not interested, he wrote on Instagram. [Whatever] They throw money at the corporate level. I’m leaving @cw_legendsoftomorrow. Bringing the @dccomics #heatwave (aka) MICK RORY icon to life was a total pleasure and a humbling experience. I broke this character that no actor in the world could have done better. In a part now removed from his original caption, Purcell added: The studio doesn’t care. Players[] Work ethic and talent should give them the confidence to challenge authority. Much love to everyone. I don’t lose how happy I am. * *Update* On Saturday, Purcell confirmed he would return regularly as part of a handshake deal with executive producer / co-showrunner Phil Klemmer. Warner Bros. Television has not commented on the Purcells announcement. The cast edited post now ends on a positive note: many thanks to the cast and crew and all the great relationships I’ve built over the years. Thanks everyone. Dom. The sixth season of the Arrowverse series begins Sunday, May 2 and continues the story of the team of time-traveling heroes and villains who team up to save the world. In February, Legends was renewed for a seventh season. Days after the announcement, Purcell said in a now-deleted Instagram post that he would be heading towards the end of season seven, which was originally seen as the end of his contract. Tell us, Legends fans, are you sad that you are going to see a lot less Heat Wave in Season 7? Comments below!

