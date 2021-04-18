Bollywoods Mayawati, Rabri Devi easy biopics. Will this ever affect the leaders of BJP-RSS?

Text size:

There are very few things that seem as obsessed with Hindi cinema and Indian streaming platforms as biographical films about politicians. It’s easier for them to make scathing political films which tend to be cookie-cutter, ”sab mile huye hain“Taking the corruption and incompetence of our political system is like pointing in the general direction of heaven. But it’s the biopics that are tricky.

Of PM Narendra Modi (2019) to Madam Chief Minister (2021), Bollywood political biopics have so far either crashed and burned or simply mediocre and forgettable, failing to respond to the hype or controversies surrounding them. Certain films, like that of Jagmohan Mundhra Sonia Gandhi project, never really took off because it did not have the blessings of 10 Janpath. And while many Indian filmmakers have attempted to make films about Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, it’s still the Richard Attenborough version that we get to see on TV every October 2nd. The documentary on Arvind Kejriwal, An insignificant man (2016), was considered hagiographic and did not do it at all cinema prices.

Admittedly, these failures are a far cry from the biopics made on non-political figures, whether at the box office. Success of Sanju (2018), or MS Dhoni: the untold story (2016), or criticism cheer for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), or the webseries 1992 scam (2020).

But that has yet to deter Hindi film production houses, studios and streaming platforms from continuing to produce and market such biopics. After Madam Chief Minister vaguely resembling party leader Bahujan Samaj Mayawati, it is now the turn of another chief minister.

A bar too low

Last week, following the success of Scam 1992, SonyLIV posted a teaser for his upcoming Maharani series, created by Subhash Kapoor and starring Huma Qureshi.

Sony shared this premise from the series on YouTube: A political drama set in 90s Bihar. With her caste arithmetic, her traditional satraps and her emerging voice… will an illiterate woman survive this?

Seems familiar? This is because this story is loosely based on Rabri Devi Yadav, first female chief minister of Bihar.

Serving from 1997 to 2005, after her husband Lalu Prasad Yadav was embroiled in a corruption scandal and then imprisoned, Rabri Devi was once described as having been dragged from the kitchen to the Bihar Assembly during an initiation by fire.

Given the circumstances of his rise to power and his background, Rabri Devis’ story is ripe to fit into a high-quality biopic which, while not historically accurate, may have a lot to say. on issues such as caste politics, class consciousness, power, and corruption.

Despite the big names involved in this project, it would be quite understandable not to have high hopes of Maharani due to mistakes made in previous biopics.

The Bollywood caste problem

Maharani will be Subhash Kapoors second project to be released in 2021, his first was star Richa Chadda Madam Chief Minister.

Freely founded About the life and career of Mayawati, the film explores the rise of a fictional Dalit politician in Uttar Pradesh named Tara Roopram, played by Chadda.

The weeks leading up to the films’ release were surrounded by controversy, not by any objections from the Central Film Certification Board (CBFC) or any political group, but from the public itself.

While Chadda had previously raised eyebrows to be a non-Dalit actor playing a Dalit character, what made matters worse was the movie poster which showed Chadda holding a broom, with the tagline, Untouchable. Unstoppable.

Deaf and casteist at best, the poster has become, as might be expected, the main target of controversy due to its stereotypes about the Dalit community. As a result, Chadda apologized, stating that the poster was a involuntary surveillance.

However, instead of being a heated political drama, Madam Chief Minister turned out to be a wet squib, according to movie reviews and public look alike.

The main cast received praise from critics such as Ronak Kotecha and Nandini ramnath, but Subhash Kapoors’ screenplay was ridiculed for its clichés because it didn’t say anything insightful about the caste politics that was being marketed as the backbone of the film. Bollywood’s understanding of caste has been for the most part lazy and almost Gandhian and certainly not suited to the interrogations of 21st century Ambedkarites. But neither can the filmmakers take on the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. A biopic on Smriti Irani, Uma Bharti or Pragya Thakur could well be watchable but which would take the risk. Even Kangana Ranaut’s film about Jayalalithaa was not made and released until after her death. Such is the fear.

Choosing the leaders of BSP and Rashtriya Janata Dal is a relatively easier task.

At the exit of Madam Chief MinisterChadda responded in detail to the criticisms leveled at him throughout the preparation for the release.

Please don’t expect me to become a scholar or expert on the subject, acting in a movie, especially when it’s as vast and complicated as caste and varna, she said. declared.

Indeed, it was unfair that Chadda was the sole target of criticism from so many, as other senior production officials, especially Subhash Kapoor, were also responsible for the poor end product.

Glut of Biopic misfires in 2019

Any criticism that Madam Chief Minister received pale compared to what we got in the first half of 2019, which saw the release of three high-profile biopics: The accidental prime minister (2019), Thackeray (2019), and PM Narendra Modi (2019).

While the first two films received poor reviews and weren’t huge box office successes, the Vivek Oberoi-star PM Narendra Modi was an absolute disaster from start to finish.

The trailer itself was called pure Propaganda by various film critics and people in the Hindi film industry. When the film was finally released on May 24, 2019, after being delayed from its April release due to the election of Lok Sabha that year, reviews only intensified as the performance of Oberois, the script and the directing were breaded in equal measure. The film was like a hymn to the Prime Minister more than anything.

It’s hard to counter such views when the film’s creative integrity has been called into question, as have its producers. alleged to have ties to the Bharatiya Janata party, although they have denied such allegations.

PM Narendra Modi and Madam Chief Minister show the fundamental problem of politician-based biopics in Hindi cinema today. Either the subject is seen as related to the production in some way and compromises any independent perspective, or the product itself is so far removed from reality that it turns into an overly dramatized and cliched mess, and appears as a casteist instead of being caste conscious. .

It is still very possible that the Rabri Devi base Maharani can reverse this trend and be the next 1992 scam by offering a unique perspective on Bihar politics, as Scam did for the operation of the Bombay Stock Exchange. You see, it’s easier to criticize those who are no longer in power. But the jury is still out on the quality of the film.

Opinions are personal.

