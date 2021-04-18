10 actors considered for office roles

Many actors have to audition for a certain role before choosing the perfect cast, but which famous actors have almost become stars of The Office?

While not an audience hit or a critical hit right out of the door, NBCs remake of Office ended up becoming one of the greatest television series of all time, starring Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer. But none of them were the first choice for their roles.

A number of actors who have become big stars some of whom ended up taking their hiatus Office next producers’ show, Parks and recreation originally auditioned to play Dunder Mifflin Employees. From Seth Rogen to Kathryn Hahn, these are the actors who could have played in Office.

ten Paul Giamatti as Michael Scott

When producer Ben Silverman started working on an American remake of Office for NBC and needed a lead actor to play the world’s best boss, Network Director Tracy McLaughlin suggested Paul Giamatti.

However, Giamatti declined the offer. Giamatti didn’t end up downsizing on the small screen until he was cast as one of the lead roles opposite Damian Lewis in Showtimes Billion.

9 Patton Oswalt as Dwight Schrute

Before telling The Goldbergs and featured in the ephemeral AP Bio with Always sunnys Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt auditioned for the role of Dwight Schrute, Favorite Paper Vendor / Beet Grower. Oswalt first made a name for himself in the sitcom arena with the role of Spencer in The king of queens.

Play a recurring role on King of queens bolstered Oswalts’ profile on the stand-up circuit and led him to be revered as one of the greatest working comedians today.

8 Adam Scott as Jim Halpert

Adam scott auditioned to play Jim Halpert before John Krasinski lands the role. A few years later, Scott joined the cast of the other mock workplace documentaries. Parks and recreation, which was originally developed as a Office spin-off, in the role of Ben Wyatt.

As Ben, he often awkwardly stared at the camera, much like Jim, so it’s easy to see that Scott could have made a fixable Jim but no one could play the part as perfectly as Krasinski.

7 Eric Stonestreet as Kevin Malone

Brian Baumgartner reportedly auditioned for the role of Stanley Hudson before being given the role of Kevin Malone. Before his casting, Eric Stonestreet had auditioned to play Kevin.

Stonestreet, of course, went on to play a very different, but equally beloved, sitcom character: part-time music teacher and part-time clown Cameron Tucker in Modern family.

6 Mackenzie Crook, Martin Freeman and Lucy Davis as Gareth, Tim and Dawn

Ironically, Ricky Gervais was the only cast member of the original UK series who had no plans to reprise his role in the US remake and ended up being the only one to do so.

Greg Daniels originally planned for Mackenzie Crook, Martin Freeman and Lucy Davis to reprise their roles from the original series as Gareth, Tim and Dawn, respectively in the season 3 episode The Convention. They would have been at the convention representing Wernham Hogg, but conflict planning prevented their cameos from coming to fruition.

5 Nick Offerman as various roles

During the first years of Offices run, Nick Offerman auditioned for a handful of roles, including guest seats, but never landed in any of the parties (he was offered one, but was unable to). However, he impressed producer Mike Schur enough to keep it in mind.

When Schur was developing Parks and recreation, he remembered Offerman and ended up getting him to play Ron Swanson, the meat-loving libertarian who hates government.

4 John Cho as Jim Halpert

Before John Krasinski became Jim, John Cho auditioned for the role. In addition to playing comedic roles in the Harold and Kumar and American pie franchises, Cho played Sulu in the new Star Trek films and lead role in an unconventional techno-thriller Research.

Cho became the first Asian-American actor to star in American television history when he landed the role of Henry Higgs in Selfie.

3 Seth Rogen as Dwight Schrute

Seth Rogen auditioned to play Dwight. The same year as Office premiered, Rogen played a supporting role alongside Steve Carell in The 40-year-old virgin and the two shared excellent chemistry, so there was a precedent for Rogen to play Carells’ sidekick in Scranton.

If Rogen had been cast for Dwight, he wouldn’t have had time to make all of his best movies over the next few years: In blister, Super bad, Pineapple Express, 50/50, andIt is the end.

2 Kathryn Hahn as Pam Beesly

Kathryn hahn auditioned for the role of Pam Beesly before the perfect casting of Jenna Fischer. Hahn was another actor who auditioned for Office and later appeared in Parks and recreation, playing acid-tongue campaign manager Jen Barkley.

Now Hahn’s best known role is Agatha Harkness in Wonders WandaVision. She played a key role in the mysteries of the shows and ended up stealing the show from the characters in the title.

1 Bob Odenkirk as Michael Scott

When Steve Carell initially had to give up Office due to scheduling conflicts with the mid-season replacement sitcom Come to daddy, Michael Scott’s role was given to Bob Odenkirk. the You better call Saul The names of the stars appear on the cast list that was originally submitted to NBC.

however, Come to daddy was quickly canceled, meaning Carell was free to return Office and Odenkirk was removed from the role. He then played a very Michael Scott-esque boss who interviews Pam for a job in Philadelphia last season.

