SPOTLIGHT: “ I WANT TO BRING HOLLYWOOD TO PAKISTAN ” – Journal

Omer Parasha walks towards his garden, where I was seated by the security of the house. Hope you don’t mind, he said, telling me that with the elders of the family, they take all possible precautions regarding Covid-19. Of course, I don’t mind.

Omer, a young Hollywood producer whose first Echo Boomers movie starring Alex Pettyfer, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Michael Shannon came out last year is nothing like your average showbiz producer. He’s not stepping in, or talking about a big punch that did it. There is a sense of unblemished innocence in the way he explains himself, it’s not really there in the industry. Its simplicity, you notice, does not mean that there is a lack of insight.

A graduate of Lynn University, Florida, where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in multimedia and design, Omer learned filmmaking before going into production.

Like his older brother, Habib Paracha, who has produced several films in Hollywood, and whom Icon interviewed last year, Omer doesn’t want to be content with just making films. He has a bigger plan in the works.

The young producer of Monstrous and beyond, slated for release between this year and next, Omer Paracha is slowly putting in place plans to bridge Pakistani and Hollywood cinema.

Echo Boomers was my stepping stone to enter the industry, he said with a sense of candid calm. Hope I get into more great features.

Omer Paracha -Photo of the writer

Echo Boomers is about five college graduates who, hit by debt and the bad American economy, rob the rich (who are insured, by the way) for revenge. The film, surprisingly, has engaging performances by Patrick Schwarzenegger (son of Arnold Schwarzeneggers) and Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water, 99 Houses, General Zod from Man of Steel), with a new twist of perspective. For the young people in the film, it was more about making a statement about injustices, rather than just stealing, Omer explains. The film has a feel of a Millennial-Generation Z encounter, he says, noting that since the characters grapple with deep personal issues, the heists felt like a liberation.

It was a true story. It happened to people in Chicago, they are now in jail. The director, Seth Savory, Omer tells me, knew them.

I guess I’ve found my niche in realistic stories, he says, not that he’s saying no to more fictitious rates. Her next film, in fact, is Monstrous, a horror set in the 1920s, starring Christina Ricci. This is a single mother who runs away from an abusive husband and fights against supernatural forces, he explains. The film is in post-production.

Hayley Law

Pulling out his phone, Omer plays the teaser for the film that is made for festivals. The era really gives the film a distinctive visual appeal, unlike routine horror films.

Like Echo Boomers, the project was brought to Omer by a friend, and Ricci was already attached when he came on board, he says. I’ve been a fan since Casper’s time, he laughs.

Immediately After Monstrous Is After, his third film is now on the floors, starring Aaron Eckhart (Thank You For Smoking, The Dark Knight), Terrance Howard (Iron Man, Hustle and Flow) and George Lopez (Spy Next Door, Rio).

It’s a thriller about a man who loses his wife and child in an accident. There is a twist which, Omer explains, unfortunately for the moment, remains confidential.

Habib, his brother who already has five films to his credit, did he inspire him to become a producer, or was it his own conscious decision?

Was it a conscious decision to produce films? Yes. It was not something that my brother helped in any way. He was doing his own thing, but I made my own connections.

A few weeks later, we find ourselves at his place, this time in a room that pulls double duty as a temporary placeholder for renovations or moves (I didn’t feel polite to ask). Standing at one end of the room is a sturdy tripod and, at the other end, fishing gear. Help made a difference for Omers’ other brother as we discussed the Justice League’s Zack Snyders four-hour cut.

Alex pettyfer

During the conversation, I realize that Omer is in comic book mythologies. He would like to produce a movie based on a high profile comic book character, he says, showing me concepts he’s already cooking with other partners. His question, however, is why is no one making high profile films in Pakistan?

Although I have explained the dire state of the industry and its associated creative deficits, I do not have an answer to his simple question. Omer finds it hard to understand why he hasn’t been able to deliver stories that reach out to the world.

Once again, pulling out his phone like the last time, he shows me an advertisement he did for Paraval, his fashion store in the United States. (Fun fact, he steps in before playing the clip: the opening of his brands store in Los Angeles led to an association that launched Echo Boomers).

The one minute fashion flick was shot on a RED camera and had all the spiffy zeal you see in a high profile Pakistan fashion ad. Only it was made at a fraction of the cost.

Omer suggests that since we claim that we don’t have world-class talent working in technical jobs in the film industry, why not create a bridge between Hollywood and Pakistan, where technicians are brought in to train people?

The idea is noble, I tell her, and all it needs is the right impetus. He says that’s his intention from the start.

I want to do a merger where I can bring Hollywood to Pakistan, and make films where Hollywood and Pakistani cinema are linked. Ultimately, there is such a big market for multicultural films, so why can’t we work together as one industry? he questions.

Patrick schwarzenegger

I’m not just talking about learning from Hollywood. The conversation should be about the gelation of two cultures here. It is about bringing two worlds together.

Omer then confides in another project that develops a strong story about women’s rights, injustice and empowerment. The screenplay, the first act of which I read at a breakneck pace, is currently being written by Omer and a Hollywood screenwriter. The still untitled film, about a woman who defends herself and others, will be shot in Pakistan and the United States.

Without saying too much, he tells me, it’s about bringing an important issue to the world. It is a sensitive subject and a question of great relevance.

Omer ultimately wants to direct a movie, although it might not be that particular movie. With Monstrous and Afterward slated for release between this year and next year (depending on how Covid-19 evolves), the young producer is slowly realizing his plan to bridge Pakistan and Hollywood.

It’s a huge undertaking, but he’s in no rush, he tells me with the same calm seriousness I heard in our first conversation. At first glance, it’s only a matter of time before things start to fall into place.

Posted in Dawn, ICON, April 18, 2021