Zack Snyder says Wayne T. Carr filmed Green Lantern scene

Wayne T. Carr is said to have played a version of Green Lantern in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”.

During Justice Con 2021, Snyder said he filmed Carr in his driveway for the HBO Max cut of the film.

Carr’s John Stewart was supposed to appear at the end of the film in place of Martian Manhunter.

Zack Snyder has finally confirmed who would have played Green Lantern in his four-hour cut of “Justice League” which is currently airing on



HBO Max

.

During a conversation at Justice Con 2021, Snyder said Wayne T. Carr filmed a scene in his driveway as the iconic superhero.

“He’s an amazing actor, an incredibly kind gentleman,” Snyder said. the nerd queens and Wonder meg during the Saturday evening panel.

“I said, ‘Look, there’s a chance it wasn’t in the movie,” Snyder added, saying, “I’m not 100% sure he thought it was real, legitimate.”

And that’s exactly what happened.

Carr’s Green Lantern was not allowed in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” final cut

After about three years of fan rallying, HBO Max released the 2017 “Snyder cut” “Justice League” on its streaming service on March 18th. Although the film restores a few diverse roles, including a Cyborg and Martian Manhunter, Snyder had planned to introduce a new Green Lantern.

Warner Bros. did not allow it.

“We had a Green Lantern scene in the movie that the studio asked me to release and I also shot here in the aisle with an amazing actor who was going to play John Stewart,” Snyder said. Sean O’Connell, Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy from the ReelBlend podcast.

“Then the studio, when they saw the movie, and they saw that I had done everything they asked me not to do, we had come up with a bit of a turtle,” Snyder added.

There are many iterations of the Green Lantern. Stewart was DC Comics’ first African-American superhero.





John Stewart, seen above, was the main Green Lantern in issues 182-200 of “Green Lantern”. He succeeded Hal Jordan.



At Justice Con 2021, Snyder said he met Carr through Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the “Snyder Cup.”

“Ray [Fisher] introduced me to him. He said you should check this guy out. He’s awesome, ”Snyder said.

The director then watched some of Carr’s clips before calling her on the phone several times to talk about what the role might involve.

John Stewart reportedly appeared at the very end of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ with another Green Lantern

Carr’s Green Lantern is said to have appeared at the very end of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” meeting Bruce Wayne in place of Martian Manhunter.





Martian Manhunter visits Bruce Wayne at the end of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”.



“We made her a CG costume and because it was COVID and we couldn’t really make a real costume,” Snyder said when asked whether or not a costume was made for Carr. “The mandate was to make it as physical as possible.”

The Green Lantern scene was supposed to play at the very end of the movie. He was supposed to be one of two Green Lantern characters that Bruce Wayne interacted with, not the Martian Manhunter. (Snyder told Judge Con the other lantern would have been Kilowog.)

When the studio asked Snyder to remove Green Lantern, part of Snyder’s compromise was to add more Martian Manhunter to the movie. He also had the Batman vs. Joker scene.

The extra Martian Manhunter and Joker scenes were filmed in Snyder’s driveway and backyard, respectively.

Fans already guessed Carr was Snyder’s Green Lantern

On Saturday, Snyder confirmed what many fans had already assumed.

On April 1, production designer Jojo Aguilar revealed four pieces of concept art they worked with Snyder on for the film. Artwork shared included images of Granny Goodness, Martian Manhunter, Joker, and Green Lantern.

From there, fans began to theorize that Carr was perhaps the mysterious person Snyder hired to play the role of John Stewart in his Four Hour Cut.

Not only did fans notice a resemblance between the two, Carr joined Twitter shortly after and tweeted in support of the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement.

During Justice Con, Snyder said he was speaking with Carr the other day about the finished film.

“He loved the movie and he was super excited for everyone and for the reception the movie got,” Snyder said. “He couldn’t be nicer.”

A three-day virtual event, Justice Con 2021 hosted several panels on Saturday featuring several “Snyder cut” stars, including Ray fisher, Ray porter, and Joe manganiello in order to raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

You can watch Snyder discuss Green Lantern below about seven minutes into the conversation.