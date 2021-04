Scott Rudin to ‘take a step back’ after bullying allegations | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) Amid mounting anger over bullying allegations, Broadway and Hollywood producer Scott Rudin broke his silence on Saturday, saying he was deeply sorry and would step down from his acting job . After a period of reflection, I made the decision to no longer actively participate in our Broadway productions, with immediate effect. My roles will be filled by others from the Broadway community and in a number of cases from the list of participants already in place on these shows, ”Rudin said in a statement. The move comes more than a week after the Hollywood Reporters cover story on Rudin contained accounts of the production of glass bowls, commodities and baked potatoes on former employees. In his statement on Saturday, he did not deny the allegations. Much has been written about my story of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am deeply sorry for the pain my behavior has caused individuals, both directly and indirectly. I am now taking steps that I should have taken years ago to combat this behavior, he said. The revelations in The Hollywood Reporter also prompted artist unions SAG-AFTRA, Actors Equity and the American Federation of Musicians Local 802 to unite in condemning the illegal harassment and harassment that creates a toxic work environment for workers. entertainment employees. The revelations also prompted Tony Award winner Karen Olivo to step down on her return to the Moulin Rouge! The musical once it has reopened. There are also plans for a Broadway protest march on Wednesday, with stops at Rudins’ office as well as the Winter Garden Theater, where Rudin is producing the Broadway cover of The Music Man. “There is also a campaign to persuade the Actors Equity Association to add Rudin to a Do Not Work list. In addition to The Music Man, Rudin’s current list of Broadway shows includes The Book of Mormon, To Kill a Mockingbird, and a West Side Story cover. It was not clear if Rudin would also retire from film production, which includes the upcoming Humans and The Macbeth Tragedy. In his statement, Rudin mentioned the upcoming reopening of Broadway after the pandemic closed theaters for more than a year. He said he didn’t want to stop the work ahead. “My hope and passionate expectations are that Broadway will reopen successfully very soon and that the many talented artists associated with it will once again begin to thrive and share their artistry with the world. I don’t want any controversy associated with me to interrupt Broadways’ well-deserved comeback, or more specifically, the return of the 1,500 people working on these shows. But the Actors Equity Association, which represents more than 51,000 professional actors and live theater managers, was not happy that Rudin was stepping down. We hope Scott Rudin will also release his staff from any nondisclosure agreements they may have signed as a condition of employment, the organization said. This is an important step in creating truly safe and harassment-free theatrical workplaces on Broadway and beyond. “ Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

