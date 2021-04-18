Actor John Walker Didn’t Know About Falcon & Winter Soldier Secret Cameo





Falcon and Winter Soldier star Wyatt Russell admits he didn’t even know that big cameo in Episode 5 of the Disney + series.

Warning: SPOILERS forThe Falcon and the Winter Soldierepisode 5 The Falcon and the Winter Soldiers Wyatt Russell says he had no idea that surprise cameo in Episode 5 of the Disney + series. Until then, in his role as John Walker, Russell generally shared the screen with Cl Bennetts LeMar Hoskins, Anthony Mackie, and Sebastian Stan as the show’s main characters. But in his penultimate episode, Falcon and Winter Soldier has shaken things up considerably. In the case of John Walker, the upheaval took place at the start of Episode 5. After being stripped of his title of Captain America and given a non-honorable discharge from the military, the character attempts to regain his blood. -cold when approached by Valentine Allegra de Fontaine. The character, as portrayed by delightfully stage thief Julia Louis-Dreyfus, offers her support and tells a bewildered John that he’s very valuable. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: What’s In Bucky’s Falcons Wakandan Box: New Wings Or Captain America Costume? In a new interview withSquireRussell admits he had no idea working with the eight-time winner of Emmy. That being said, he admits that there have been rumors that someone important is involved. Once he learned he was working alongside Louis-Dreyfus, Russell noted that there was an immediate level of ease between the two as actors. In particular, he praised the star of Seinfeld and Veep for cultivating a sense of spontaneity during his time on the set of the series. Russells’ surprise at working with Louis-Dreyfus dovetails well with what his character is going through as Valentina introduces herself, explaining her presence and not caring if John catches up with what she says. Valentinas’ introduction only takes a few minutes in what is an all-around meaningful entry into Falcon and Winter Soldierlimited series. Still, it’s enough to leave viewers to speculate on the reappearance of Louis-Dreyfus and what his addition might mean for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. While it has been argued that the franchise has grown bigger than most of the cast that it features, the Louis-Dreyfus cameo unfolds in a way that is a testament to his accomplishments and success as a performer. Secrecy, too, is another indication of its importance and stature. It is a testament, in another sense, to the fact that Marvel is still quite capable of keeping a surprise a secret. It’s an interesting callback to a time when, rightly or wrongly, some fans think they got the story of Spider-Man: No Coming Home based on reports from actors like Alfred Molina returning to reprise villainous roles. Louis-Dreyfus’ unexpected cameo also comes at a time when audiences are divided over Black Widow, with some saying the solo film has nothing new or enlightening to reveal about its main protagonist. This may turn out to be correct. Although this may prove that just as they have The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel may catch viewers off guard. More: Did Apple Spoil Falcon and Winter Soldiers Power Broker Twist? Theory Explained Source:Squire How to destroy Captain America’s vibranium shield

