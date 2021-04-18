Hollywood Rewind | Sicario: Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro shine in this thriller about the land of shifting morals and anarchy

There is a quiet terror about 2015 director Denis Villeneuve’s Sicario. On a simplistic level, Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin’s film is an action thriller. But the film is actually about how wars dehumanize us. Death becomes a number, an injured survivor becomes a liability, you view everything with suspicion. You are exhausted – emotionally, mentally and physically. The brain stops working, the nerves break down, and the body wants to give up. It’s war and it’s the kind of effects it has on the psyche that Sicario brings to light, with its fast-paced script and well-interpreted performances.

Sicario, which translates to “ Hitman ” in Spanish, centers on an FBI agent Kate Macer (an excellent Emily Blunt), called on by the US government to target the head of a powerful Mexican drug cartel. Along the way, Kate meets Josh Brolin’s CIA agent Matt Graver and Benicio del Toro’s Alejandro Gillick (a former prosecutor turned assassin). Soon Kate learns from Alejandro that she has entered “the land of wolves”. But our heroine is not a wolf, she is a responsible and competent uniform in her work. But there’s one thing Kate can’t do: compromise on her morals. SPOILER ALERT, she must in the end, almost everyone does when threatened with death.

The performance is top notch. It is still unfathomable why Sicario did not win anything in the actor category at the Oscars despite the fantastic turns of the actors, especially Emily Blunt and Benicio del Toro. Emily is us – the moral compass of the film, the person who founds it and makes it real. Her responses, her brave body language but scared of her Kate wit, are so tangible you feel like you can stretch your arms out and touch her. There are two favorite sequences in Sicario that say a lot about his prowess as an artist. One takes place during the famous “ Border cross ” scene and the other towards the end of the film – the one-on-one interaction that takes place between Alejandro and Kate.

The “frontier scene” is THE scene because in addition to Emily’s acting talents, she shines through her direction, as well as by the action choreography. The action is fast, the shootout that takes place between the two groups of people is brutal, basic and fast. This is how life is, and the tension on the scene is further heightened by Kate’s response to battle. She’s nervous, she swears, and she has a pistol in her hand in case of an emergency. The second concerns of course the acting of del Toro and Blunt. This end scene is meaningful because it’s where we see Kate’s morals change, and not only change, but also break due to the pressure. So human, so crucial that we also see this part of the system. Of how people are forced to convert, to do things they don’t want to do until it becomes a habit and they stop feeling guilty, like Alejandro, or even the agent of the CIA of Brolin.

The work of decorated cinematographer Roger Deakins must also be recognized. His camera is bare, without flinching in his gaze as he zooms in on Emily’s face or even over the arid lands and traffic-filled roads in the aforementioned stretch of border. In a previous interview, Emily Blunt had praised the camera work by the veteran artist, saying, “What I find so impressive about Sicario is that the amazing Roger Deakins used this camera. like another character. It’s that surveying camera that lurks around and focuses on what you think you see and what you don’t see. So I love that Sicario is really tough on how little information you give. “

Sicario has been nominated for three Oscars, none in the directing, writing or acting categories, unfortunately.

You can watch the movie on Google Play.